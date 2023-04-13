Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight confirmed at HBO

It has been confirmed that another Game of Thrones prequel series is officially in the works at HBO, with the upcoming show planning to adapt author George R.R. Martin’s collection of novellas A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

When it comes to major TV show adaptations, the Game of Thrones universe is a name that many know and love. Whether it be the original series or the brand new House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones has well and truly cemented itself as one of televisions biggest names.

Now, however, the franchise is set to grow once again. As reported by Variety, a prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is officially in development at HBO.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight TV series confirmed

The official synopsis for the show reads: “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin will serve as a writer and executive producer for the show, which will adapt his collection of novellas, The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight.

The three novellas were then collected and published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

The news that this series is in development was made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to press and investors on April 12. At the same event, HBO confirmed the merge of HBO Max and Discovery+ while also announcing some other new projects. A brand new Harry Potter TV series just one of the other big shows confirmed during the press meeting.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.