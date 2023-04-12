The Conjuring TV show: Everything we know about the HBO Max series

WB Television is developing a TV series based on The Conjuring universe for HBO Max; here’s what we know, so far.

Roughly a decade has passed since James Wan’s first imagining of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s paranormal investigations hit theaters in The Conjuring.

The acclaimed horror series has since spawned two sequels, as well as a few spinoff films starring in-universe creatures.

But while franchise faithful patiently await the theatrical releases of The Nun 2 and The Conjuring 4, the minds behind the brand have begun pursuing ideas for the small screen, too.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what we know about the newly announced Conjuring TV series.

The Conjuring TV series is in the works for HBO Max

Upon announcing the all-new Max streaming service, WB Discovery confirmed its Conjuring universe will continue in a television series.

James Wan, the producer and director behind several Conjuring films, will executive produce the new endeavor. Producer Peter Safran will also serve in an Executive Producer role, Variety reports.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

New Line Cinema The Nun (2018)

No, as of writing, HBO Max and WB TV have yet to so much as hint at a launch window for the horror show.

Article continues after ad

What will The Conjuring TV series cover?

Apart from confirmation that the show will continue the film franchise’s story, there’s no word on what that entails in terms of the leading characters or overarching plot.

As such, it’s unclear if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will feature in the HBO Max series as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively.

And since The Conjuring continues to find success by spinning off backstories for its creature characters, it would hardly come as a surprise if the show followed a similar path.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about The Conjuring HBO Max series. Check out other TV & movies hubs below:

Constantine 2 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Knives Out 3