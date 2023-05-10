Who are Jimmy Page and Joe Walsh? Ted Lasso classical guitarists explained

Let’s take a look at the two legendary guitarists, Jimmy Page and Joe Walsh, that got name-dropped in the most recent episode of Ted Lasso.

Hit comedy Ted Lasso has been, for quite some time, prone to dropping the odd and obscure pop culture reference.

From all the romantic comedies referenced in the “Rom-Communism” episode in Season 2 to the near-flawless recreation of Allen Iverson’s “practice” speech in Season 1, the show it littered with references that not all viewers should be expected to understand.

In Season 3, Episode 9, one of the funniest scenes involved Coach Beard and two famous guitarists, as the coach vigorously debated with reporters as to whether Jimmy Page or Joe Walsh is the greatest of all time. But who are these legendary musicians?

Who is Jimmy Page?

Jimmy Page is lead guitarist and founder of the rock band Led Zeppelin. Now 79 years old, Page has been recording music since the 1960s, mainly with Led Zeppelin. The band released 9 studio albums before breaking up in the late 80s.

As for Page himself, he has been widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Rolling Stone magazine named him the third-best guitarist of all time (behind only his friend Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix). Page was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and again as a member of Led Zeppelin in 1995.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Who is Joe Walsh?

Joe Walsh is best known for being the lead guitarist of the rock band Eagles. He was also a member of the James Gang, Ringo Star & His All-Starr Band, and The Best.

Walsh and the Eagles released seven albums, six of which came in the 1970s before the band broke up in 1980. Walsh went on to his own solo career, and several of his songs ended up on the Billboard 200, but he and the Eagles eventually reunited in 2012.

Rolling Stone placed Walsh at number 54 on its all-time list, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Eagles in 1998.

Check out more of our Ted Lasso coverage here:

Season 3 episodes & release schedule | What time do new Ted Lasso episodes drop? | Where is Ted Lasso Season 3 filmed? | Is Zava a real footballer? | How to make the Ted Lasso biscuits | Is there a real Ted Lasso Lego stadium? | Ted Lasso Season 3 cast: All actors and characters