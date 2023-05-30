Ted Lasso finale predictions: How will it end?

The Ted Lasso finale is nearly here, and we’re hoping it’ll “go out like Willie Nelson… on a high!” – so, these are our predictions.

In 2020, you could have filled two internets with the amount Ted Lasso, the titular coach at the heart of Apple TV’s unexpected sitcom phenomenon, didn’t know about football.

Three years and seasons later… not much has changed, but he may actually be able to deliver his earlier promise to Rebecca and lead AFC Richmond to a Premier League victory. But that’s not the main thing heading into the finale (after all, he doesn’t care about wins and losses): will he go home to Kansas, will Ted/Becca endgame happen, and what’s going on with Bex and Ms. Kakes?

On the eve of the finale, the smell of potential is in the air – so, we’ve put together a list of our predictions for the ending of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso finale predictions

Now, we’re not saying all of our predictions will come true. You may say some of them are impossible, but all I hear is “I’m possible.”

“It may not work out how you think it will or how you hope it does. But believe me, it will all work out.”

Ted goes home

Apple TV+

This is almost a dead-cert for the Ted Lasso finale: Ted has to go back to Kansas. Please note, we don’t want him to leave, but his departure has been telegraphed since the beginning of Season 3: he’s homesick, he misses his son, and Episode 11 ended with him about to drop a “truth bomb” on Rebecca.

If we were to go one step further, he’ll tell Rebecca, and she’ll ask him not to deliver the news to the team until after the final game of the season.

Coach Beard tries to leave… but Ted doesn’t let him

Apple TV+

Wherever Ted goes, Coach Beard goes – but not this time. Inevitably, he’ll try to follow his best pal back to the US, but Ted won’t let their loyalty get in the way of Beard’s life anymore.

In Episode 11, we learned a bit about their backstory as friends: the short version is that Beard met Ted at college, but he ended up in prison for stealing meth. When he reached out to Ted for help, he obliged, and then he stole his car – and Ted still looked after him. For years, he’s tried to live up to his friend’s grace, but it’s time for them to go their separate ways.

Nate returns and Roy takes over Richmond

Apple TV+

Nate the “great”, the so-called “Wonder Kid”, will return to Richmond. He left on awful terms, tearing up the “Believe” sign and moving to West Ham to work for Rupert – but he’s seen the error of his ways, and the team is ready to forgive him.

However, he won’t be taking the top job: Roy Kent will become the new manager of Richmond. He’s a club legend and he’s grown a lot as a character over the past season, managing to overcome his insecurities over his career and his trademark grumpiness. That press conference scene wasn’t just for the sake of it – it showed he could lead, and that’s exactly what he’s going to do.

Rupert loses West Ham to Bex

Apple TV+

Rupert tried to kiss Rebecca in the last episode, and she embarassingly rejected him – but his problems are far from over. Bex turned up at Rebecca’s door in the penultimate episode with Ms. Kakes (more on that in a bit), and she wanted “advice” – but what does she need?

We think she’s looking for help with her divorce, and Rupert will lose another football club to an ex-wife. He’s the show’s one constant antagonist – we need some proper comeuppance for his infidelity and arseholery.

Richmond win “the whole f*cking thing” with a tie

Apple TV+

Richmond is on track to win “the whole f*cking thing”, just as Ted said at the end of Season 1. After their incredible climb up the league table in the third season, thanks to Zava and the coaching team’s improved tactics, it’s hard see a feel-good show like Ted Lasso not culminating in a huge victory.

But it won’t just be as simple as a win: if it’s West Ham they’re playing in the finale, the game will end in a tie… but Manchester City will lose, which will tie Richmond and Man City at the top of the table, and goal difference will give Richmond the win. Ted hates ties, so this would be a hilarious way to come out on top.

The team dance together in the locker room

This is more of a supplementary prediction, but we’re betting on the Richmond team recreating the video of Ted dancing with his old American football team first seen in the pilot. We need a new victory dance.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cameo

Disney+

In 2020, the same year Ted Lasso began, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC. Their takeover has transformed into one of modern sport’s most heartwarming stories, with the two stars falling in love with the beautiful game as the club’s visibility and popularity has skyrocketed.

After that amazing Pep Guardiola cameo in Episode 11, we think there’s a good chance of a surprise appearance from the unlikely co-owners.

Rebecca becomes a mother… somehow

Apple TV+

This is where it becomes a bit harder to predict: will Rebecca rekindle her romance with Sam, after all their cutesy gazing in the past episodes? Will the Dutchman from the canal boat in Amsterdam bring his daughter to England to see the final game of the season? Will Rebecca become Ted’s son’s stepmother?

Any of these are plausible (okay, maybe not the Ted one), but a compelling theory has emerged online over the past week: what if Ms. Kakes is pregnant with Rupert’s baby, but she doesn’t want it, so Rebecca offers to adopt it? Much to think about.

Ted and Michelle get back together

Apple TV+

We’re not happy about this, by the way, but the prediction stands: we think Ted and Michelle will decide to work on their relationship again. It won’t be instantaneous, likely agreeing to go on a date and start talking more regularly, but the seeds have been planted for some sort of reunion.

Cast your mind back to Michelle bringing Dr. Jacob to London. Ted was convinced he was going to propose, but regardless of whether or not he asked, Michelle returned from Paris un-engaged. A stronger-willed show would have them remain apart but good friends, but Ted Lasso is too nice for that.

Time jump

Apple TV+

There’s a few pots cooking that’d be difficult to serve up without a time jump. Perhaps it’ll be a year, maybe it’ll be five, but we’re expecting to hop forward a bit to allow other plot lines to resolve and unfurl.

These include, but aren’t limited to: Trent Crimm releasing his book, probably titled The Lasso Way, and maybe even providing narration; Edwin Akufo being jailed for tax evasion, allowing Sam to join the national Nigerian football team; Roy and Keeley getting married, with Jamie Tartt as his best man; Jamie reconnecting with his dad; and seeing Ted living his best life in Kansas, hopefully playing darts with his son in an English-themed pub.

Ted/Becca endgame

Apple TV+

Just kidding!

Those are all of our Ted Lasso predictions. Season 3 Episodes 1-11 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now, as well as the first two seasons. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

