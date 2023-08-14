What’s Mask Girl about? New Netflix K-Drama explained

Netflix’s Mask Girl K-drama will be the newest addition to the August roster based on an original webcomic. An ordinary office worker gets caught up in turmoil she never expected.

K-drama thrillers have just the right amount of tropes, intrigue, and even a small romance to keep fans enthralled. As fans move on from Netflix’s seemingly perfect romantic-comedy, King The Land, it is time for a storyline with a bit more edge.

Netflix has promised an array of highly anticipated K-dramas for the rest of 2023, and Mask Girl is on everyone’s must-watch list. Forget sappy romance and a tickle of dark suspicion, the black comedy thriller tackles double personas and more.

Among the glamour of lights, costumes, and the internet, Netflix‘s Mask Girl has a bit of blood and crime that might not be suitable for all ages.

According to the official Netflix page, Mask Girl is set to release on August 18. August has been a promising month for K-drama fans between Netflix’s King the Land, The Uncanny Counter Season 2, and now Mask Girl.

Due to the differences in time zones, some K-drama fans will get to watch Mask Girl right away. Netflix will premiere the K-drama at 6:00 pm in Korea (KST). For international fans, Mask Girl will be available to stream at 9:00 am in the UK (GMT), 5:00 am on the United States east coast (ET), and 2:00 am on the west coast (PT).

With the first season comprising seven episodes, each will have a runtime of 50 minutes. Like many other popular Netflix K-dramas, Mask Girl is based on an original webcomic by Mae Mi.

Mask Girl plot: What Is the K-drama thriller about?

Netflix’s Mask Girl K-drama centers around an ordinary office worker named Kim Mo-mi. She once dreamed of becoming a performer and dazzling under stage lights.

But age and time were not kind to her as she became ‘ugly.’ For Mo-mi, her only saving grace was her body. She donned the online live stream name ‘Mask Girl’ and became a sensation while covering up her real identity and face.

Amid her online stardom, Mo-mi finds herself caught up in a series of unexpected events, even murder. Alongside Mo-mi is her colleague, Joo Oh-nam. Like her, Oh-nam is dissatisfied with his appearance. Here is where the sliver of romance comes into play in Netflix’s Mask Girl.

Not only is Oh-nam a fan of Mask Girl, but he discovers Mo-mi is her. He just so happens to have a one-sided crush on Mo-mi. But his involvement with her leads Oh-nam into dangerous waters and disappearance.

Mask Girl cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix’s Mask Girl K-drama is the talk of the town thanks to its leading cast. Leading the K-drama as Mo-mi is actor Go Hyun-jung. In 2021, Go blew fans away with her leading role as Jung Hee-joo in Netflix’s K-drama Reflection of You. It seems that Go couldn’t stay away from another riveting thriller storyline.

But Mask Girl has a twist, Mo-mi will also be played by two others, actor and idol Nana, and an unknown. According to Variety, writer and director Kim Yong-hoon explained there are three versions of Mo-mi and described them as “injured, marginalized individuals.”

Playing Oh-nam is none other than actor Ahn Jae-hong. K-drama fans are well aware of Ahn’s claims to fame starring in Be Melodramatic and Fight For My Way.

The Uncanny Counter star Yeom Hye-ran stars in Netflix’s Mask Girl as Kim Kyung-ja, Oh-nam’s mother who will stop at nothing to protect her son. The August K-drama also stars Choi Daniel, Kim Ga-hee, and Park Jeong-hwa in supporting roles.

Mask Girl trailer: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Mask Girl premiered on August 2, 2023, and can be seen below:

Based on the K-drama’s official trailers, fans can expect a bit of the webcomic’s 18+ rating.

