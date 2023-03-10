Will there be a Part 3 of The Glory? Part 2 of the hit South Korean revenge thriller hit Netflix today, but is there going to be a third chapter in Moon Dong-eun’s story?

First arriving on the streaming platform in December last year, the K-drama holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with fans fervently anticipating the premiere of Part 2.

It’s written by Kim Eun-sook, directed by An Gil-ho, and stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-ill.

With Part 2 finally arriving on Netflix, viewers may be wondering: will The Glory return for Part 3?

Will there be a Part 3 of The Glory?

The Glory Part 3 has not been announced by Netflix, so it seems like the show has reached its end with Part 2.

The show follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a young woman who suffered horrendous abuse in high school. Now an adult, she orchestrates her elaborate, brutal revenge on the perpetrators.

Check out the trailer for Part 2 below:

“The Glory conveys very universal values. The process of revenge and the emotions that come with it are relatable to everyone in any country,” the director said in a press release.

Kim Eun-sook also said: “These characters will make you question whether a higher being truly exists. It will be interesting to look for who is punished first, and when that will happen. I believe that good prevails over evil, and that what comes around goes around. I want The Glory to be remembered as a grim sword dance.”

While there may not be any imminent plans for another season of The Glory, Song enjoyed her experience on the show. “I was really happy in bed at the end of the day after I finished filming a really difficult scene,” she told Elle Korea.

“I wanted to return to filming the next day and I couldn’t wait until I am Moon Dong-eun again.”

That’s everything we know about The Glory Part 3. We’ll update this space upon any announcements, and check out our other TV hubs below:

