What time is Yellowstone on tonight?

Yellowstone has returned to our screens (sort of) on CBS – but what time is it on tonight? Here’s exactly when you should tune in for the latest chapter of the Dutton family’s drama.

Yellowstone is the crown of Taylor Sheridan’s TV empire. Its spinoffs have been great successes, with 1923 and 1883 garnering critical acclaim and hype for whatever’s next, and he’s found solid viewership with the likes of Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

Nothing compares to Yellowstone: in 2022, it was the most-watched show across the entirety of television, and its popularity isn’t geo-locked to the US. Far and wide, people are obsessed with the series, and its recent debut on cable television is a further testament to its stranglehold on pop culture.

So, following its broadcast debut, here’s what time you can catch the newest episode of Yellowstone on TV tonight.

What time is Yellowstone on?

Yellowstone will air on CBS between 8pm-10pm on Sunday, September 24.

Fans can look forward to tucking into two episodes: Episodes 2 and 3 of the first season, titled ‘Kill the Messenger’ and ‘No Good Horses’ respectively.

Next week, on October 1, the show will return at exactly the same time with Episodes 4 and 5 of Season 1, and unless anything changes, Yellowstone will be a fixture of CBS’ Sunday night programming with double-bills for the foreseeable future.

The premiere of the show’s pilot attracted a whopping 6.6 million viewers, almost triple its viewership when it first launched in 2018. There are two reasons for this: the series is now a household name across the world, but CBS is also a titan compared to its sister networks; for reference, this year’s Season 5 premiere drew 8.8 million viewers on the Paramount Network.

CBS was forced to adjust its fall TV lineup due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, hence Yellowstone’s arrival on the channel. However, it also comes at a worrying time for the series, set to end with its upcoming final episodes – which don’t yet have a release date.

You can read more about Yellowstone and its spinoffs in the hubs below:

