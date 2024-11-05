MTG Marvel Superdrop slammed as “worst Secret Lair launch” ever

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair’s Marvel Superdrop sold out globally in under five hours and fans of the TCG aren’t pleased.

Magic: The Gathering players love a good crossover and while entire sets are dedicated to Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and more, the hyper-limited Secret Lair collabs are the real draw for many. We’ve seen runs featuring D&D staples and Baldur’s Gate 3’s beloved companions and they’re always bound to sell fast.

The Monty Python Secret Lair drop may have been the most unexpected hit of all time selling out in under two hours. It’s pretty safe to say that hype for the latest series of these high-profile crossovers was never in question, however.

MTG Secret Lair’s Marvel Super Drop is just the start of a major collaboration between MTG and Marvel and, quite predictably, it sold like cardboard crack. Though issues with the drop’s online queuing system left many customers out to dry and it’s being called the “worst Secret Lair launch” ever.

MTG Secret Lair drops used to be print-to-order prior to January 2024 when an incredibly unpopular decision to switch to limited runs went into effect. Since the move, the highly sought-after collabs have generally sold out in a matter of hours and fans have been subject to secondary market sales with insane markups.

The Marvel Superdrop implemented a queuing system similar to Ticketmaster in the Secret Lair online store but multiple hiccups have led to an unsatisfactory customer experience. “You guys should never have switched to this awful queue system,” one MTG player complained. “It promotes botting and scalpers and has caused me to miss every secret lair drop that I’ve wanted.”

Multiple prospective buyers reported waiting in the online cue for upwards of four hours before receiving a message that the entire set had sold out. “I was on right at the start but couldn’t sign in to WotC. Got to checkout, everything I wanted sold out,” a customer explained.

Within hours of the Marvel Super Drop selling out on MTG Secret Lair, sets from the collab have started showing up on eBay at markups of over 400%. This includes multiple sets from the same sellers indicating that scalpers may have found a way around the queuing system.