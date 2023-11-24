Tomb Raider TV series: Everything we know about the Amazon reboot

Video game icon Lara Croft is set to get another live-action reboot, with Amazon confirmed to be developing a new TV show based on the beloved series. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Prime Video Tomb Raider show.

When it comes to female protagonists in the gaming industry, one of the most iconic figures is the Tomb Raider hero, Lara Croft. With the original game series developed in the 1990s, Croft is one of gaming’s oldest female heroines.

Article continues after ad

With multiple games, comics, and movies since, Tomb Raider and its lead character are known and beloved by many.

Article continues after ad

Back in January 2023, it was revealed that Embracer Group had leased the Tomb Raider rights to Amazon for a staggering 600 million dollars. Following this, an announcement was then made that a brand new TV adaptation of the beloved video game heroine would be developed with Amazon.

Warner Bros Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider

For those interested in finding out more about this upcoming TV series and what a new Tomb Raider live-action adaptation will entail, be sure to check out our full information hub here.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date or even rough release window for the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series.

Article continues after ad

Given that the show was only confirmed in 2023, it is likely that the show will not release for a few years. However, be sure to check back in with this section as we update it with all the latest release date news.

Crew and casting details for Tomb Raider TV show: Who is confirmed?

So far, Amazon has not revealed who they are eyeing to play the part of the iconic Lara Croft. In addition, no other casting details have been revealed about the new project.

Article continues after ad

However, the show already has some well-known figures working behind the scenes to get development for the series up and running. In June 2023, it was confirmed that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was joining the Tomb Raider TV series as a writer.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with IGN, Waller-Bridge confirmed her involvement in the project and revealed her excitement at being a part of the new Tomb Raider series.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“I love the idea of, as Steven Spielberg describes it, the greatest show on Earth, as in being able to make things with that scale and to go on adventures that big and for the comedy and the heart to be matched but on this kind of great, great level,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Adding, “And, actually, through all the adventure stuff that I’ve learned from those [franchises], it’s actually how to keep something feeling grounded as well as allow it to be bigger than itself in some way. And so hopefully that will all translate perfectly, seamlessly into Tomb Raider.”

Article continues after ad

As well as this, Variety recently reported how Megan McDonnell, who recently worked on the MCU film The Marvels, has also joined the project as a writer for Prime Video.

Article continues after ad

Tomb Raider TV show plot: What will it be about?

According to THR, this upcoming Tomb Raider TV series marks the beginning of a Marvel-like “connected world” for the gaming brand. While this does not give away too many plot details about the series itself, it does indicate that Prime Video are hoping to fully realize and expand the games and comic stories.

Netflix Tomb Raider is being developed into a new series.

As a result, there is a good chance that this TV show could include a young Lara Croft or at the very least, one who still has many new adventures to take part in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is there a Tomb Raider TV series trailer

Currently, there are no trailers or images from the new Tomb Raider TV series. However, as production gets underway for the show, we’ll be sure to include all new content in this section for you.

After more TV and Movie hubs and information pieces? Be sure to check out some of Dexerto’s other coverage here:

Stranger Things season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Deadpool 3 | The Umbrella Academy season 4 | White Lotus season 3 | IT prequel TV show | Euphoria season 3