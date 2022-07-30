Tomb Raider 4: Everything we know so far

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Tomb Raider is one of the most important and popular franchises in modern gaming history. Armed with a new publisher for the series, fans have grown curious about what the next Tomb Raider will look like, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Lara Croft is an iconic character not just in the lore of video games but in pop culture as a whole.

With a dozen main-entry releases and multiple movies over the span of 30 years, Tomb Raider has long held a special place in gamers’ and movie-goers hearts.

While Tomb Raider has yet to have an entry in the ninth console generation with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a new publisher for the franchise as well as new leaks may reveal what’s in store for the British archeologist.

Contents

Who is developing Tomb Raider 4?

Square Enix Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released back in 2018.

On May 3, long-time publisher of the Tomb Raider franchise Square Enix sold the rights to the series to Swedish firm Embracer Group, along with three of its Western development teams Eidos Interactive, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix Montreal, for $300 million.

In the deal, Square also shipped the rights to the Deux Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain franchises.

Being that both Tomb Raider and the game’s developer Eidos Montreal were shipped in a package deal, it’s entirely possible they can continue working on the franchise and a fourth installment in the modern Tomb Raider saga, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Tomb Raider 4 plot

Despite a fourth entry in the Tomb Raider series not having been formally announced yet, rumors have appeared online detailing key plot and setting elements.

Codenamed “Project Jawbreaker,” the game will feature a slightly older Lara Croft, in her 30’s, and a “grounded tone with fantastical elements.”

According to the leak Lara’s journey has, “reached tabloids and media, and has inspired a new generation of Tomb Raiders” that she will need the help of to tackle a “mysterious cataclysm.”

These leaks are unsubstantiated as of now, but it is possible that with more rumors popping up about a new Tomb Raider, we could be inching closer to getting concrete news about the next arc of Lara Croft.

Stay tuned to this article for all updates on Tomb Raider 4.