Tomb Raider rights reportedly leased to Amazon for $600M as it builds connected universe

An uncorroborated report claims Embracer Group has leased the Tomb Raider rights to Amazon for a staggering 600 million dollars.

The Tomb Raider brand’s season of change has lasted approximately a decade, beginning with the launch of Crystal Dynamics’ reboot in 2013.

Two more mainline game entries followed the reboot, inspiring the film franchise’s return in 2018 with Alicia Vikander in the title role. But Square Enix’s sale of the Tomb Raider rights to Embracer opened the door to newer possibilities.

One such possibility manifested thanks to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, which held the IP’s film rights. As a result, Amazon tapped No Time to Die scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge to explore an upcoming Tomb Raider TV series. Apparently, the multinational conglomerate’s interest in Lara Croft doesn’t stop there.

Amazon has reportedly purchased Tomb Raider’s IP rights

Fellowship of Fans, which has correctly reported on The Rings of Power plotlines in the past, previously claimed Amazon purchased the Tomb Raider rights from Embracer Group. The website has since updated its report to reflect that Embracer “leased” the rights to the company.

It’s alleged the deal cost Amazon 600 million – it’s presumed to be USD, but the specifics remain unclear. Fellowship of Fans notes this constitutes “Amazon’s second biggest commitment” after acquiring the TV rights for The Rings of Power.

Embracer Group Tomb Raider (2013)

While Amazon has yet to confirm the above, recent reports regarding its plans for Tomb Raider suggest such a deal isn’t farfetched.

In addition to a TV show, it’s claimed Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also produce a Lara Croft-starring film for Amazon. According to THR, this marks the beginning of a Marvel-like “connected world” for the Tomb Raider brand.

All of this comes on the heels of MGM shelving its Tomb Raider movie sequel in 2022. Interestingly enough, the move spawned from Amazon’s buyout of MGM.