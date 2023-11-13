The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – Everything we know about the animated Netflix film

Netflix has confirmed that a new animated film set within The Witcher is set to release in 2024, so here is everything we know about Sirens of the Deep ahead of launch.

The Witcher universe is one of the most popular Fantasy video game and book worlds of recent years. While the original series, created by Andrzej Sapkowski, debuted back in the 1990s, the series shot to popularity more recently thanks to the hit video games.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won GOTY in 2015 and is widely considered one of the greatest games ever created. Since then, the series has found more success through the Netflix adaptation of the books.

Henry Cavill’s turn as Geralt of Rivia won over fans of the beloved series. Since developing the live-action series, Netflix has further committed to expanding the world of The Witcher, with another live-action series, animated movie, and more releasing soon on the streaming platform.

Netflix Geralt of Rivia will return for a new story in Sirens of the Deep

Now, however, Netflix has announced that they have another animated film in the works. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep set to drop in 2024. Without further ado, here is everything we know about the upcoming Witcher animated movie.

Contents:

Does The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep have a release date?

At the time of writing, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep does not have a confirmed release date. However, Netflix did reveal that the movie will debut on the streaming platform at some point in the second half of 2024.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update you when there is a release date set in stone.

Casting details for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Fans of The Witcher video game series, you’re in luck. Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt of Rivia in all three games, will be returning to voice The White Wolf for the animated film.

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of The Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again,” Cockle told Netflix. “I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

Netflix Fans can expect Geralt to kill many monsters in the new animated movie

However, some fan-favorite actors from the live-action TV series will be lending their voices in the animated film. Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey are confirmed to be reprising their roles as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier.

The other confirmed cast member is Christina Wren will voice new character Essi Daven.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep plot

According to the official synopsis released by Netflix, Sirens of the Deep will take place between episode 1 and episode 6 of the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher series. As a result, the new film will likely follow the events of both the books and the TV adaptation.

Netflix Geralt will be joined by fan-favorite characters Yennefer and Jaskier in his journey

“The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an animated film based on one of the original Witcher stories. Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. For those interested, the trailer can be viewed below.

