The Walking Dead: Is there going to be a Season 12?

Will The Walking Dead come back for Season 12? The zombie show just aired its series finale, but is there going to be another season down the line?

The Walking Dead first premiered in 2010, opening on Rick Grimes as he stumbled out of a coma into a zombie apocalypse.

Over the course of 11 seasons, we’ve seen Rick, Daryl, Michonne, Carol, and other survivors torn apart physically and emotionally by blight of walkers across the US, whether they’re living on a farm, in a prison, or makeshift utopias that are rarely as they seem.

Season 11 concluded last night with an emotional finale – but will The Walking Dead come back for Season 12?

Is The Walking Dead Season 12 happening?

The short answer: no, there isn’t going to be a Season 12 of The Walking Dead… for now, anyway.

Season 11 was the final season of The Walking Dead, bringing the 12-year run of the flagship drama to a close. However, there are a number of spinoffs in the work that may set the stage for a surprise 12th season somewhere down the road.

You can read our breakdown of the finale ending here, and who dies and survives here, but this is essentially what you need to know: firstly, Rick and Michonne will return next year for an untitled spinoff series, with the potential for multiple seasons.

The official description reads: “This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were.

“Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

There’s also The Walking Dead: Dead City, a spinoff following Maggie and Negan, and Daryl Dixon, a series presumed to revolve around the titular character as he travels to France to learn more about the origin of the virus.

Fans suspect the three shows will eventually converge, with Daryl and Michonne eventually finding Rick in the city (most likely New York) where Negan and Maggie’s story will unfold.

There’s also the potential for Tales of the Walking Dead to continue, as well as the the future of Fear the Walking Dead.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan told Variety: “It seems to me matching up timelines seems to be a bigger problem than anything else in this universe. Whether it’s Fear the Walking Dead or us, everybody’s timeline doesn’t always match up. I mean, you know, everybody could die. I could die in this spinoff!”

That’s all we know about The Walking Dead Season 12. Be sure to check out our other TV hubs for upcoming shows below:

