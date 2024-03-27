The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live only has one great ending

The finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is almost here, and there’s only one thing it needs to do in order to impress fans.

The Walking Dead fans already have one ending in mind for The Ones Who Live, and if they don’t get their wish, then this particular TWD spinoff might lose all its good graces with fans of the franchise.

On the Walking Dead subreddit, fans are discussing the things they definitely don’t want to happen in the series finale. One common thread is clear, making it known that the perfect ending for fans would be to see Rick and Michonne reuniting with their kids. In fact, fans aren’t too interested in them taking down the CRM at all.

Last we saw Rick and Michonne, they’d decided that it’s necessary to bring down the Civic Republic Military once and for all in order to properly secure safety for their people. For as long as the CRM exists, they’re in danger. But their decision to spend the final episode in a battle has fans worried that they won’t get the one thing they want.

“I wish Jadis had just said she was lying about the info on Alexandria, and that the finale would be Rick returning home with Michonne,” one fan wrote on the subreddit.

“Honestly them not reuniting with their kids would be the worst,” another agreed. One user wrote that a terrible outcome would be “Rick not getting home and not meeting RJ.”

“I need some sort of reunion back at Alexandria,” one comment said. “I need Judith and RJ to meet their dad. If this doesn’t happen and it gets dragged out to a second season in a few years, I’ll be pretty upset.”

“If there is no S2 or absolutely no chance of it being finalized in any of the other spin-offs, there HAS to be a reunion of some sort on this last episode,” another insisted.

One wrote: “If this ends without Rick reuniting with his kids and Daryl, it will be a failure.”

That’s high stakes for the latest Walking Dead spinoff. The Ones Who Live Episode 6 airs on Sunday March 31 at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.