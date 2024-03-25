How many episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live are there?

The Walking Dead added a new spinoff to its collection this year with The Ones Who Live, but how many episodes are there?

As we approach the end of the newest installment of the Walkerverse, many fans might be wondering how much is left of the highly-praised Walking Dead companion show.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has already proved itself as an action-packed, romantic tale among the other Walking Dead spinoffs. As such, not a lot of people are ready to see it finish. But unlike the reanimated dead in the show, all things must come to an end.

Here’s how many episodes there are in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

How many episodes of The Ones Who Live are there?

There are six episodes in total for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — there’s only one season confirmed so far, so this may be all we get.

The Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff was originally supposed to be a movie. This explains why there’s so few episodes in comparison to the original series, but it’s proven to be enough to get fans excited for TWD again. As it stands, The Ones Who Live is the highest-rated show in The Walking Dead universe.

It’s very likely that this will be a standalone series rather than the beginning of a new multi-season show. For comparison, the other two newest TWD spinoffs (Daryl Dixon and Dead City) both only had six episodes.

Here are all the episodes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

Episode 1: ‘Years’ Episode 2: ‘Gone’ Episode 3: ‘Bye’ Episode 4: ‘What We’ Episode 5: ‘Become’ Episode 6: ‘The Last Time’

Episodes of The Ones Who Live air on AMC and AMC+ every Sunday at 9pm ET. For more, check out our guides on how to watch The Walking Dead in order, what started The Walking Dead virus, and the Ones Who Live cast.