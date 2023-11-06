Why Homer doesn’t strangle Bart anymore in The Simpsons

When it comes to The Simpsons, very little has changed over the years – like their ages – but Homer and Bart’s relationship is now missing one key element.

First airing on the small screen back in 1989, The Simpsons has previously come under fire for episodes such as Season 3’s Stark Raving Dad which have since been banned, and insensitive and cultural appropriation involving the show’s voice actors.

It has also repeatedly drawn attention to itself by correctly “predicting” events of the future, such as corruption within the world of FIFA and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election.

This time, there’s a different issue on the doorstep of 742 Evergreen Terrace, involving the nature of Bart and Homer’s violent relationship going forward.

Homer has officially stopped strangling Bart in The Simpsons

In future episodes of The Simpsons, Homer will no longer be seen strangling Bart, with the patriarch stating that “times have changed.”

The revelation came not from the creators, but from the events of the latest episode in Season 35. Episode 3, titled McMansion & Wife, Homer and Marge make the effort to approach their brand new neighbor, Thayer.

When Thayer opens the door to the couple, Home approaches Thayer to shake his hand. Once he does, he says: “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off. Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

Though the episode originally aired in late October 2023, it wasn’t until the scene was posted on X in early November that fans began to take notice.

“I have never met anyone who still watches the SIMPSONS but I am told that they exist. It’s so strange. SIMPSONS hasn’t been quality since the end of the Golden Age around 1999,” one user posted in response.

“One of the most iconic things in television history all because people can’t take jokes anymore,” another replied, with a third commenting “It was just his thing. What will he do now?”

“Are younger Simpsons writers under the impression that choking your child was acceptable behavior in the 1990s?” a fourth mused.

Season 35 began airing on October 1, 2023, with Seasons 35 and 36 set to have 51 episodes in total.

