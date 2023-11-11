The Marvels director praises specific Marvel director for “most helpful” advice

The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta recently revealed which Marvel director gave her the best advice during production.

The Marvels — the MCU’s latest team up — just recently premiered to some overwhelming positive reviews.

Acting as a sequel to Captain Marvel and a continuation of Ms. Marvel, the movie follows the trio of super heroes (including Monica Rambeau) as they try to stop a world ending force.

As part of the movie’s press tour, the film’s director, Nia DaCosta, reflected on which of the Marvel directors gave her the best advice during production.

DaCosta shout outs Guardians of the Galaxy director for his advice

The Marvels’ director sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her approach to the MCU film, including how she spokes to several Marvel directors.

“I talked to a lot of Marvel directors,” DaCosta said, “It’s such a specific experience and they make movies in such a unique way, it was really cool to get some insider knowledge.”

One specific director that DaCosta pointed as the most help was none other than Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

DaCosta explained Gunn’s advice to her stating, “He really contextualized what we were doing and how hard it was. Sort of reframing the way you think about it.”

The director also turned to Tessa Thompson, another big figure in the MCU, who has played the role of Valkyrie since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

“For Tessa … I wanted to know all the tea about Kevin Feige. I was like, ‘is he the worst? Like, is he gonna torture me for however long this movie is?’” DaCosta said, “She was just like, he’s a really great guy, and he really cares, so that was very reassuring.”

All of the advice seemed to have paid off for DaCosta as the film made about $6.6 million during their Thursday preview showings and currently sits at a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters.