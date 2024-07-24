The MCU will reach unbeatable box office record with Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine’s historic opening weekend will push the MCU past a box office record that’ll almost certainly never be beaten.

In 2012, it became clear that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies would change the box office forever. The Avengers was an absolute monster: it became the third highest-grossing movie of all time, the biggest superhero movie in history, and Disney’s most successful film ever.

That was just the beginning. For the next seven years, the MCU had an extraordinary run; just look at Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing a brand-new team from a niche comic, which made more than $700 million.

Article continues after ad

Captain Marvel, coming out just before Endgame, even crossed the $1 billion barrier (making The Marvels’ all-time low haul even harder to swallow). Soon, it’ll reach an eye-watering milestone.

Deadpool & Wolverine will push the MCU box office past $30 billion

After Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening weekend, the MCU’s total box office will be more than $30 billion worldwide.

It currently stands at $29.7 billion after 33 movies, with Deadpool & Wolverine expected to make $360 million this weekend alone.

Article continues after ad

To put into context how ridiculous that figure is, look at James Bond. After 25 movies, plus 1967’s Casino Royale and Sean Connery’s Never Say Never Again, it’s grossed $7.8 billion in total.

Article continues after ad

How about Pixar? After nearly 30 years and 28 films, from Toy Story to Inside Out 2, the studio’s movies have made almost $17 billion overall.

However, while this will make the MCU the biggest movie series in history, it has a long way to go before it rivals other multimedia franchises.

For example, Pokemon’s revenue is estimated at $88 billion; this includes films, games, and merchandise. The Harry Potter movies made $9.5 billion, but they’re just one part of its empire, estimated to have grossed nearly $35 billion.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you read our Deadpool & Wolverine review before it hits cinemas, and get prepared with our breakdowns of the Marvel movies in order, the X-Men timeline, and Wolverine’s powers and origin.