While Virgin River fans wait for new content, some have “lost their minds” over one star’s connection to Britney Spears.

With Season 5 Part 2 wrapping up in the latter part of last year and no signs of Season 6 appearing in 2024, Virgin River fans might be kept waiting a while for new installments.

When fans were last in the fictional town, Mel was presented with a cliffhanger of a lifetime after biological father, Everett, claimed to have something important to tell her.

However, it’s currently Mel’s boyfriend Jack who is drawing attention away from Virgin River, with fans stating they’ve “lost their minds” over this real-life connection to Britney Spears.

Virgin River fans “lose their minds” over Britney Spears connection

Over on TikTok, Virgin River fans are “losing their minds” after finding out that Martin Henderson – the actor responsible for playing Jack – appeared in the music video for Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic.’

Released in 2003, the infamous music video now has 655 million views on YouTube, winning Best Dance Recording at the 2004 Grammy Awards – making it Spears’ first-ever Grammy.

During a 2020 interview with EW, Martin Henderson described his cameo in the ‘Toxic’ music video as his “dirty little secret.”

“I think it was on a Saturday or Sunday,” Henderson continued. “I got a call a few days before like ‘Hey, can you do this thing on the weekend?’ I’d just done this action movie called Torque for Warner Bros. and the director did all of Britney’s music videos.

“No one actually mentioned that I’d have to make out with Britney,” Henderson added. “The thing that struck me the most about meeting her was how down-to-earth she was. She was the sweetest and most genuine girl.”

Over on TikTok, Virgin River fans can’t believe the once-forgotten connection, with a clip of Martin Henderson in the video now going viral.

“I am LOSING my mind,” one comment reads, with another agreeing “JACK???”

“That’s where I knew him from!!!” exclaimed a third, while a fourth stated, “Omg I had no idea that was him hahahah.”

