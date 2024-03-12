Stranger Things: The Upside Down explained

As Stranger Things gears up for its fifth and final season, many are looking for an explanation on what the Upside Down truly is.

Netflix‘s smash hit original series Stranger Things is heading into its highly anticipated fifth and final season soon.

The show, which follows a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana as they try to take down supernatural beings and government conspiracies, took the world by storm when it first premiered in 2016 and now the show will be closing its most intense chapter soon in the next year.

So many questions need to be answered in Season 5, but one question that has lingered throughout the show is what the Upside Down actually is, so here’s everything we know.

What is the Upside Down in Stranger Things?

The Upside Down is an alternate dimension that mirrors the real world shown in Hawkins, Indiana.

Throughout the series, we’ve seen different versions of the Upside Down thanks to both Eleven and Henry Creel/Vecna.

When Eleven banished Henry to the Upside Down in a prologue scene in Season 4, he entered a realm that was filled with mountains, caverns, and electrical storms.

However, back in Season 1 when Will Byers disappeared into the Upside Down, we can see that it’s an exact mirror of Hawkins, except it’s covered in vines and sores along with having different dangerous creatures roaming around.

The electrical storms found in the Upside Down seem to affect the electromagnetic field of real world, which can be seen when Will communicates with his mother, Joyce, using Christmas lights and whenever the gang tries to use compasses as they always point to an Upside Down gate rather than true north.

Did Eleven create the Upside Down?

No, Eleven did not create the Upside Down.

Despite being the first character we see create a portal to the Upside Down, Eleven was not the one who created the dimension.

During an interview with Variety, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, explained her take on Eleven’s relationship to the Upside Down stating, “I think that the alternate universe was always there. That is always going to be under Hawkins. I just think she has access to it. I don’t think that she created the Upside Down. No, I think that it was always there, I think she just created a gate to it which no one could before.”

Before meeting Henry in Season 4, Eleven was the only person who could go back and forth between the Upside Down and the real world.

But now that the gang knows that Henry/Vecna can move throughout both versions of the Upside Down with ease, he’s a much bigger threat because there’s still so much that they, and the audience, don’t know about the alternate dimension.