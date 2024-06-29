Jeremy Allen White’s young chef has achieved a lot in the fiery cooking show, but how old is Carmy in The Bear, exactly?

The hot-headed events of The Bear are no place for a young, budding cook. But in The Bear Season 3, Carmy has fully stepped into the position of Head Chef at the newly-opened fine-dining restaurant.

Whether he handles his new position well is a whole other debate, but his worldly ways and unbelievable talent have many wondering just how old he is. He’s the youngest of his family, and even younger than some of the kitchen staff at The Bear, but by how much?

Here’s everything we know about Carmy’s age, based on what the screenplay says.

How old is Carmy in The Bear?

Carmy is 26 years old in The Bear.

Although his current age is never mentioned in-show, the screenplay for the pilot episode of The Bear said that Carmy was 25 years old.

Given how at least a year has passed since the events of Season 1, it’s safe to say that Carmy is around 26 during Season 3 (depending on how long it took for Original Beef to transform into The Bear), making him a kitchen wunderkind of sorts.

Compared to his peers and mentors, Carmy is incredibly young to have achieved such success and gained the experience he has. In the TV show, Sydney mentions that Carmy won Food & Wine’s Best New Chef award at 21 years old.

All this means that Carmy is attempting to start his own restaurant in his late 20s, a huge and stressful undertaking. His younger age might also account for his questionable approach, especially in The Bear Season 3.

There’s no denying the young chef is talented and experienced, but his lack of experience with leading people and missing out on some of his formative years while attending culinary school and working in restaurants might just account for why he doesn’t always have the best approach with his team.

This isn’t much older than cast member Jeremy Allen White, who’s 33 years old in real life.

