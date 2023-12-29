Every superhero movie & TV show in 2024

Superhero TV and movie fans may be sad that 2023 is over, but they should start getting hyped about the upcoming projects coming in 2024.

As 2023 comes to a close, superhero TV and movie fans can reflect on the chaotic yet fun year they’ve had when it comes to new project.

From the emotional ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Loki Season 2 to the eventful cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there was no shortage of superhero-centric content from both Marvel and DC Studios.

And now as fans head into 2024, they can start to get hyped about all of the superhero TV shows and movies that are set to premiere this upcoming year.

January

Echo

Release date: January 9

Plot: Echo is a spin-off of Marvel’s limited series Hawkeye and follows Maya Lopez as the titular Echo, a deaf Native American Choctaw assassin and the former leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. She currently being hunted down the Mafia’s boss and her adoptive uncle Wilson Fisk aka King Pin and escapes back to her hometown in Oklahoma where she must confront her complicated past.

Where to watch: Disney+

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One

Release date: January 9

Plot: Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One’s will see the DCU as its thrown into chaos when the Anti-Monitor, the alternate version of DC’s Monitor (the all-seeing powerful being who can control facets of the multiverse) is released and begins to destroy different Earths into the multiverse. To combat the carnage, the Monitor recruits heroes from different realities to stop the Anti-Monitor once and for all.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

February

Invincible Season 2 Part 2

Release date: Early 2024

Plot: After Season 2 Part One’s shocking and climatic ending, Invincible Season 2 Part Two will see Mark Grayson, son of the dangerous superhero Omi-Man, tasked to complete his father’s mission on Earth given to him by his alien people: prep the Earth for the Viltrumite’s rule and killing anyone who stands in his way.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Madame Web

Release date: February 14

Plot: Madame follows Cassandra “Cassie” Webb as she tries to save three young women with the potential to be a super powered group while also confronting her dark past.

Where to watch: In theaters

March

X-Men ’97

Release date: Early 2024

Plot: X-Men ’97 is a reboot of 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series and will follow Storm and Wolverine as they try to put the X-Men together while fighting off Magneto who is trying to usurp Charles Xavier’s place as the X-Men leader.

Where to watch: Disney+

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Release date: March 29 (maybe)

Plot: After the explosive ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Beyond the Spider-Verse is the final conclusion to Miles Morales’ tenure as the web slinger. The film will see Gwen Stacy and the newly reformed Spider-Gang face off against Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Society to find Miles, who currently trapped in a reality where dimension he acts as the villain the Prowler.

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Beyond the Spider-Verse was delayed, so it’s unclear if it will premiere on its original date.

Where to watch: In theaters

April

The Boys

Release date: April 12

Plot: As secret power haver Victoria Neuman comes closer to becoming President and Homelander continues to ramp up his reach thanks to pro-hero sentiments, Billy Butcher and the Boys must race against the clock to take them down before more blood is shed.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

July

Deadpool 3

Release date: July 26

Plot: Deadpool 3 takes place after the events of Loki Season 2 as the TVA, now fully aware of a looming multiversal war which will begin with threats made by the Council of Kangs, begin to recruit heroes from dying universes, including Deadpool and Wolverine, in order to save the world.

Where to watch: In theaters

August

Kraven the Hunter

Release date: August 30

Plot: Long before he becomes one of Spider-Man archnemsis, Kraven the Hunter will see the titular character go on a quest to prove that’s best hunter in the world.

Where to watch: In theaters

September

The Penguin

Release date: Late 2024

Plot: Following the events of 2022’s The Batman, The Penguin will follow Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin rise to a high level position in Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

Where to watch: HBO Max

October

The Umbrella Academy

Release date: October 1

Plot: The end of Season 3 saw the Hargreeves siblings wake up in an alternate reality where they don’t have any super powers and they’re separated throughout the new universe. The Umbrella Academy Season 4, which is the show’s last season, will watch the siblings ban together one more time to take down their devious adoptive father Reginald and his newly alive wife Abigail.

Though The Umbrella Academy Season 4 has no official premiere date at this time, October 1 is the day all seven siblings were born, so the show could honor their birthday for its last outing.

Where to watch: Netflix

Joker: Folie à Deux

Release date: October 4

Plot: Joker: Folie à Deux will follow the end of 2019’s Joker where Arthur Fleck/Joker is on the run from Arkham Asylum orderlies after he murders a doctor. Lady Gaga has joined the film as Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn and the movie is rumored to be a musical.

Where to watch: In theaters

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Release date: October 2024

Plot: After freeing herself from Wanda Maximoff’s curse on her, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will follow Agatha Harkness as she finds herself powerless after breaking out of her Westview prison and seeks the help of unlikely allies in order to regain her powers.

Where to watch: Disney+

November

Venom 3

Release date: November 8

Plot: The end of Venom: Let There Carnage, or Venom 2, saw Eddie Brock defeat the symbiote Carnage, however Patrick Mulligan was infected with parts of it, which could suggest he could through a symbiotic transformation to become Toxin.

Venom 3 could see Eddie and Venom facing off against Toxin in the final installment in the trilogy, but fans should not expect Venom to face off against his usual enemy Spider-Man any time soon.

Where to watch: In theaters

