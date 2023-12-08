Squid Game winner Mai hasn’t “seen a cent” of prize money

Mai Whelan, aka Player 287, was crowned the first-ever winner of Squid Game: The Challenge – but she still hasn’t “seen a cent” of the $4.56 million prize money.

It was a nail-biting finale. Mai, alongside Phill (451) and Sam (016), headed to their last meal together in their special glad rags, enjoyed steak together, and chatted about their lives – but in Squid Game, there’s no treat without a trick.

The three players were forced to push a button that determined whether they’d be eliminated, proceed to the last game, or experience nothing at all. Mai got lucky, but Sam ousted himself by choosing the square button, leaving Mai and Phill to go head-to-head in a climactic game of rock paper scissors.

Countless keys later, Mai unlocked the safe and found herself basking in the Pulp Fiction glow of the “infinite” credit card. However, all isn’t as it seems: she still hasn’t received the money.

Squid Game winner Mai still hasn’t received her prize money

In a new interview with The Times, Mai discussed her experience on the series – and revealed she’s still waiting on her prize money from the streaming platform.

“I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Show me the money,” she said.

The closing scenes of the first season catch up with the contestants, culminating in Mai putting her winner’s card into the ATM and looking at her $4.56 million balance. This isn’t accurate, sadly, for two reasons: in addition to the fact she’s still to receive her payout, her winnings will also be taxed.

That’s not to say Mai hasn’t splashed some cash after her victory: as well as a new hairdo, she bought a Ralph Lauren dress and Jimmy Choo shoes for a special Netflix event. “I still have buyer’s remorse from that, but I think it’s well deserved,” she said.

In another interview with The Telegraph, Mai said she plans to spend her winnings on “different causes, supporting local wildlife and habitat charities in Guatemala, Bolivia and Uganda. I want to help kids to get out of poverty too.”

“I’ve always wanted to help the underprivileged. I come from a community that isn’t represented on the TV shows,” she added.

That’s not all. She wants to build a small dock for a boat outside her home, and she’s started to “think about a retirement home somewhere. We don’t know where yet, and we are happy with where we are. We live on the water. It’s very peaceful.”

“My heart is with people, animals, and climate change,” she says about how she plans to spend her money. “If we continue what we’re doing, there won’t be a future for all the little kids growing up right now,” she said.

