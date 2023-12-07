What would you do with $4.56 million? Now that Squid Game: The Challenge has reached its conclusion, the winner has revealed the first thing they’ll buy with their prize fund.

Squid Game: The Challenge has been an absolute rollercoaster of a ride, bringing the games of the original Netflix series to life as 456 real players battled it out in the hopes of bagging a life-changing $4.56 million prize (well, before taxes).

Much like we do with the lottery, one of the first questions you may have asked yourself when watching the show is: “What would I spend the money on first?” Would it be a car? A house? Maybe a doggo?

While it’s nice to dream, one lucky winner is taking the cash home for real – and now they’ve revealed exactly what they’ll be investing in first. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge winner reveals first thing they’ll buy

In a post-finale interview with Screen Rant, the winner – Player 287, Mai Whelan – was asked what she’ll be spending the money on, to which she replied: “We’re going to build a dock.”

While she grew up in Vietnam, Mai moved to the US as a refugee when she was just eight years old. She revealed in Squid Game: The Challenge that she’s currently married with two daughters, and has a granddaughter and two dogs.

She now lives in Fairfax, Virginia, and we can assume that when she says “we,” she’s referring to her and her family.

Elaborating on her splurge, Mai explained: “Because we live by the water, we’re going to build a dock.”

Fellow finalists Sam (Player 016) and Phill (Player 451) also shared what they’d buy if they had won, with the former saying he would have bagged the newest Volkswagen bus and “filled it with dogs.”

Meanwhile, Phill said “a second shower head,” adding: “I’ve always wanted one.” Each to their own, hey?

