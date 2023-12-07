Squid Game: The Challenge has divided opinion with its epic finale, with one scene in particular leaving some viewers “irked.”

Like it or loathe it, Squid Game: The Challenge has been nothing short of a global phenomenon for Netflix. Although it doesn’t match the acclaim of the original Squid Game, it was never meant to, with the reality show format making it a separate entity altogether.

Despite starting out with 456 players, only one could take home the $4.56 million – and we didn’t get to find out who until last night.

Following the big reveal, a final scene showed the fan favorite players in their real-life settings – and the internet has some thoughts. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge viewers “irked” by finale scene

In the very last sequence of the Squid Game: The Challenge finale on Netflix, all of the major players in the show, including the three finalists – Sam (Player 016), Mai (Player 287), and Phill (Player 451) – are shown in their home settings.

The impression it gives is that all of those who made it through the first few games live comfortable lifestyles, a detail that has drawn criticism from several viewers at home.

Taking to Reddit, one wrote: “I’m ngl it kind of irked me to see how well off a lot of the last contestants seemed to be in the post episode montage. Complete 180 from the actual Squid Games which are comprised of desperate people.

“No wonder they were all so f**kin happy go lucky, they had 500k homes and boats waiting for them at home.”

In the same thread, another commented: “I know I’m gonna be THAT guy, but as a Latin American, it’s so wild to me when they show the images of some players at the end of the show.

“Like, so many of these people seem to have such comfortable lives with some very pretty houses. Sure, everyone needs more money in their lives, but comparing the average lives of some of these first world country people to the lives middle class (nevermind lower class) folk have here, it’s so weird.

“It just sorta hit me because I assumed most of these people were really struggling in their lives and that money would be life-saving, but then they show some of the players and they seem pretty well off.

“I mean, god, Sam was one of the finalists and he’s got a room full of expensive-ass designer toys. Just so wild to me. I hope next season brings people who would genuinely benefit with that money.”

Not everyone saw the montage in the same way, however, including this person who wrote: “This montage was a great way to end the show imo. A jarringly nice callback to some of the players followed by the eerie notice about next season-this show’s editing was top notch.”

Another said: “The final edited montage after the win on Squid Game was beautiful. For all its faults, the visual storytelling is something this show did so well. #SquidGameTheChallenge.”

