Spy Kids: Armageddon cast – All actors & characters

Spy Kids: Armageddon brings us a whole new spy family, but who is playing who, and where have you seen them before?

Spy Kids is a franchise that people remember both for good and bad reasons. A pinnacle of early 2000s media, the movie series boasted a star-studded cast, while also helming laughable CGI and cheesy kids’ action movie-style antics.

It’s a surprise that it’s taken this long for the series to get a reboot, but it’s finally here, with Spy Kids: Armageddon landing on Netflix today.

Only thing is, with a new reboot, comes a new cast – no Antonio Banderas here, sorry. So read on to find out all about the new cast.

Spy Kids: Armageddon cast & characters

Spy Kids: Armageddon boasts a bunch of new characters, a whole family of them, in fact. And of course, a new villain to fight.

Below we have listed every major character you need to know going into the movie, plus where you might have seen their actor before.

Tony Tango-Torrez: Connor Esterson

Netflix

Tony is a young boy who likes to play tricks, including cheating at video games when he’s not even supposed to be playing them. However, he is super smart, especially at puzzles, and he certainly has the guts to be a spy.

Tony is played by Connor Esterson, who can also be seen in Attaway General.

Patty Tango-Torrez: Everly Carganilla

Netflix

Patty is Tony’s younger sister, who likes to stick to the rules. She’s much more moral and kind, and hates lying of any sort, which conflicts with the spy world.

Everly Carganilla, who plays Patty, also stars in The Chair, Yes Day, and The Afterparty.

Terrence Tango: Zachary Levi

Netflix

Terrence is the father of the two main kids, and a rather strict father at that. Due to Terry getting mixed up with previous spy tech, Terrance limits the kid’s use of technology, though he comes to regret that.

Zachary Levi, who plays Terrence is best known for his roles as the titular Shazam! and Flynn Rider in Disney’s Tangled.

Nora Torrez: Gina Rodriguez

Netflix

Nora is the main kid’s mother, and a little more forgiving than their father. She wants the kids to have more freedom, and also admires her daughter’s penance for honesty and morality.

Nora is played by Gina Rodriguez, known for her roles in Jane the Virgin, Someone Great, and Annihilation.

Rey “The King” Kingston: Billy Magnussen

Netflix

Rey is a tech mogul with a surprising backstory. As the creator of the most popular video game in the world, he is able to take control of some major spy tech in order to enact his global plans.

Billy Magnussen plays this villain, and can also be spotted in Aladdin, Game Night, and Made for Love.

Devlin: D. J. Cotrona

Netflix

Devlin is a worker for the O.S.S., the spy organization that the main family works for. Devlin is pretty set in his ways when it comes to spying, which makes him butt heads with the kids.

Devlin is played by D. J. Cotrona, who also stars in Shazam!, Dear John, and G.I Joe: Retaliation.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our review of the movie here, and more of our Netflix coverage below:

