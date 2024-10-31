Emily in Paris’ biggest love interest says he’s too “frustrated” to return for Season 5

The bingeable TV show may have changed location, but Emily In Paris Season 5 could already be in big trouble – “frustrated” actor Lucas Bravo might not be returning.

The actor plays Gabriel – a.k.a. Emily’s main love interest across all four seasons of the show. In the Season 4 ending, our heroine moved to Rome for work and new boyfriend Marcello… which might be perfect timing.

Speaking to IndieWire, Bravo explained his issues with working on the Netflix show, which might lead to him not reprising his role. “I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply,” he said.

“It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5… because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

From what we saw in Emily in Paris Season 4, Bravo is right. Gabriel spent the first half of the binge-worthy TV show cramped in his apartment with Camille and Sofia, while Part 2 saw him pining after Emily – when he wasn’t arguing with her – and fending off Genevieve.

Bravo also claimed there is a “lack of risk” in the show, stating anything that could have gone off-piste (such as the move to Rome and Camille’s pregnancy) is “walked back.”

“But I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it,” he added. “With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be… you want the best version of it.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

No official plans for Emily in Paris Season 5 have been made, meaning Gabriel could be written out of the show if needs be. When we spoke to Bravo before Season 4 Part 2, he was equally frustrated with fans pitting Emily’s love interests against each other.

“It’s been three years of Team Alfie, Team Gabriel. Let’s give it a rest with the teams. Enough of that. Let’s just root for Emily to be happy with the right person,” he stated.

Before Emily in Paris Season 5, catch up with Seasons 1-4 on Netflix now. You can also revisit why Season 4 Part 1 almost ruined everything, the Season 4 soundtrack, and how the team landed that Brigitte Macron cameo.

You can also check out more TV shows streaming this month.