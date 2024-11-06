The main antagonist in Dandadan explained

Although Dandadan has several villains among the yokai and aliens, there’s only one character who serves as the main antagonist. So, here’s everything you need to know.

The Dandadan anime is making waves with its stellar adaptation. The spectacular animation and intriguing set of characters have captured fans’ hearts since the first episode, with the first season set to air twelve in total.

However, as the story in the anime has barely taken shape, the manga has come a long way. We’re currently in the tenth story arc and have seen several powerful characters, enemies, and allies alike.

While the anime has yet to reveal it, manga fans are already familiar with the main antagonist of Dandadan. And they’re the most dangerous being we’ve seen so far. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Who is the main antagonist in Dandadan?

The main antagonist in Dandadan is someone named Count Saint-Germain.

Manga Plus

He made his debut in Chapter 120, where the Serpoians were confused about his affiliation with the Kurs. Kurs are a militaristic race of aliens originating from the farthest reaches of space. They come to Earth to conquer it, as they do on several other planets.

Turbo Granny found a Serpo communicator and was listening to the conversation. She made a dangerously furious face after seeing Germain, suggesting she was familiar with him. Turbo Granny also refers to him as “hyper geezer,” without elaborating on it. Germain’s age and race currently remain unknown.

He collects everything related to the paranormal, whether it is an object or someone’s powers. Not only that but after the Kur Invasion, he became the deputy head teacher and advisor of the History and Culture Research Club at Kami High under the alias Sanjome.

How powerful is Count Saint-Germain in Dandadan?

Manga Plus

While the true extent of Germain’s powers remains unknown, he possesses a vast array of abilities. He uses a Katana as his main weapon. Not only that, but his “power extraction knife” allows him to extract powers from any being, whether they are humans or yokai.

However, he must make his target admit defeat before extracting their powers. This is how he gained the dangerous ability “Fairy-Tale Card” from a yokai.

Although the manga has yet to explain it, he seems to possess some sort of memory manipulation ability as well. While assuming the identity of Sanjome, he somehow triggered a strange phenomenon in people’s memories.

This causes them to have a sense of familiarity with the name Sanjome despite not having a recollection of the person associated with it.

The historical reference behind Count Saint-Germain

Count Saint-Germain is inspired by a European adventurer who rose to prominence in high society during the 18th century. Even in history, the real name and origins of the Count remain unknown. However, the Count had a keen interest in the advancements of science, art, philosophy, and alchemy.

He was famous for making far-fetched claims, such as being over 500 years old. Charles, the prince of Hesse-Kassel, called him “one of the greatest philosophers who ever lived”.

