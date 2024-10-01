Starfield Shattered Space Zealous Overreach walkthrough: Should you kill or rescue Samiha?

Starfield Shattered Space is out, and now you can dive deep into Va’ruun culture – maybe a bit more than you’d like. In typical fashion, the quest Zealous Overreach pulls you into someone else’s mess, leaving the fate of House Ka’dic in your hands.

As you navigate the factions in Dazra, you’ll encounter Razma Ka’dic, the elder of House Ka’dic, who, unsurprisingly, desperately needs your help. Her niece, along with other less important members of House Ka’dic, has been taken hostage by ruthless Zealots.

But just as you’re gearing up for the rescue, Djimal, another member of the house, throws in a twist: the Zealots aren’t just criminals – they’re rogue minions of House Ka’dic. Now it’s up to you to decide the outcome: persuade Mirek, rescue or kill Sahima, and figure out what to do with the hostages.

How to persuade Mirek Ka’dic

Dexerto/Bethesda Time to get him to warm up to us.

Mirek Ka’dic knows Sahima’s location, but he is a tough cookie to crack – unless you select the right dialogue options. Here’s how you can persuade Mirek Ka’dic:

“I’m here to see you”

“I’m Diviner (name)”

“I was looking for a certain Zealot base. I think you know the one.”

“It’s not ridiculous. Razma told me you know.”

“Very perceptive. I can see why Razma is so impressed with you.”

“Of course not. Good work takes time no matter how talented you are.”

“It takes a lot to deal with the levels of stress you must be experiencing.”

“You say they’re unpredictable, so you know the danger Sahima and the hostages are in.”

Now, it’s time for a four-slot Persuasion check. This should be easy, as you should be at least level 35 to comfortably tackle Shattered Space. If you choose any other options during the conversation, you’ll face an eight-slot Persuasion check instead.

After being successfully persuaded, Mirek reveals the location in which you can find the hostages. Now, you just have to head there with your vehicle.

Should you rescue or kill Sahima and the hostages?

Dexerto/Bethesda What’s the right choice?

Killing Sahima and the hostages

If you choose to kill Sahima, you can loot her body for her research. However, you’ll also trigger a “leave no witnesses” objective, meaning you’ll need to deal with all remaining enemies and hostages. If Adreja is with you, she’ll be so disgusted by your choice that she’ll stop being your active companion.

At the power station negotiations, you can lie to Razma, claiming that the Zealots betrayed her. She buys it and becomes furious with Mihael and the Zealots, declaring that House Ka’dic is done with them. At this point, you can either persuade Mihael to cease fire or attack him. After the fight, you hand over the research and receive 10,000 credits for your efforts.

Rescuing Sahima and the hostages

If you rescue Sahima, Zealous Overreach takes a sharp turn in the negotiations. You still have to look for the hostages below and clear the area for them to escape. Andreja aproves of this choice.

Back at the power station, Sahima joins the negotiations, which shocks Mihael. At the end, Sahima can use the virus to help you deal with the representatives. Afterward, you can speak with Razma to find out she’s relieved her niece is alive, and rewards you with 15,000 credits.

Zealous Overreach’s best outcome

Rescuing Sahima and the hostages is the best outcome all around. Not only do you earn the most credits, but you also get the most morally good ending – where everyone survives. Plus, you save on ammo since you didn’t have to kill any defenseless hostages.

How to free or kill the remaining hostages

Dexerto/Bethesda Free them, or kill them. It’s really up to you.

After deciding whether to kill or save Sahima in this Starfield: Shattered Space quest, your next task is to locate the hostages – either to rescue them or, well, silence them permanently so they can’t spill your secrets.

From where you spoke with Sahima, turn around and look for a black door on the left side. Head down the stairs, but be ready – tougher enemies await. There’s a group of hostages in a cell.

If you continue down the road, you’ll reach an open area. To the right, you’ll find a room with one hostage, and up the stairs to the left, you’ll find another hostage in a locker room.

Once you’ve cleared out the enemies, rescue or kill the hostages to move forward. The final step is the power station negotiations, after which you’ll receive your reward and complete Zealous Overreach.

If you’re in the mood for a side quest in between these story bits, check out our walkthrough for The Duel, which just like this quest, has different outcomes.

