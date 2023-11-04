Scott Pilgrim’s original cast agreed to anime reboot email “within hours”

Scott Pilgrim’s director recently revealed that the film’s original cast quickly agreed to the anime reboot for Netflix.

Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley and starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World follows a slacker musician who, while trying to win a competition to get a record deal, also has to battle the seven evil exes of his newest girlfriend.

The movie received many positive reviews from critics despite its lackluster box-office success. It has now been tapped for an animated anime reboot on Netflix.

The anime, which is set to release this month, will see the entire original cast return to reprise their characters. And the film’s director recently revealed how quickly they all signed u for the new project.

Scott Pilgrim’s original cast was hyped to join anime reboot

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright recently spoke to Netflix’s Tudum about the upcoming anime series. He revealed that he sent the film’s original cast an email about them joining the project.

The subject line of the email was “Scott Pilgrim… to be continued?,” and according to Wright, within hours, the entire cast had written back that they were on board.

Wright explained how easy it was to get everyone to say yes. “One of the most beautiful aspects of making Scott Pilgrim is, some 14 years since we made the film, we are all still friends and see each other whenever we can,” he said.

“We’re giving them an opportunity to revisit something that meant a lot to them, but they also are bringing their years of experience, their perspective on these characters, and it leads to awesome stuff.”

According to Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the anime series will “capture the spirit of the comics and movie,” but modernize some aspects.

Some things that will be changed include changing Ramona’s job from an Amazon delivery girl to delivering DVDs for Netflix. Additionally, it will expand on the backstories of the evil exes.

“Bryan is able to revisit the material with BenDavid in a way that reflects how he has changed — and maybe Scott has changed, too,” Wright said. “But the joy of the show is that it gives the floor to the rest of the amazing cast of characters beyond Scott.”

