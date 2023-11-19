Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: New villain explained

Scott Pilgrim Takes off brings back the League of Evil Exes, but there’s one new villain in the mix, and here we reveal it.

Scott Pilgrim is back, and he has a new evil to fight. Originally directed by Edgar Wright, and based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs The World followed a directionless bass player as he attempted to win the heart of a new girl in town while battling all of her evil exes.

Now, that cast is back for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which has finally arrived on Netflix, directed by BenDavid Grabinski along with writer and original creator O’Malley.

But with the return of the Evil Exes, we can expect Scott’s battle with the villains to go the same right? Well, wrong, because there’s a new villain in town.

Who is the final boss of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Turns out that the final boss for Scott Pilgrim is, well, Scott Pilgrim himself. Or rather, Even Older Scott, who is a 47 year old version of him come to battle from the future.

This is a slight twist on the final battle for Scott in Scott Pilgrim vs the World, in which he has to fight Nega Scott. Here, Even Older Scott is attempting to split Ramona and Scott up for good.

Why? See, Older Scott (yet another future version of Scott) was the one who has Scott kidnapped in Episode 1, to keep him away from Ramona, as he didn’t want the two of them ending up together. It’s revealed that what happens in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World did really happen to him. He went on to marry Ramona, but this ultimately ended in divorce. In the wake of this, Older Scott was attempting to prevent Younger Scott from dating Ramona in the first place.

When this fails, we get a showdown between Scott, Ramona, the League, and Even Older Scott, who is furious that the younger pair are still choosing to stay together. He’s also been heavily training to defeat them for good, and after bringing all the main characters to another dimension and forming an Anti-Kiss field, he brings his rage down upon everyone there.

Choosing to make Scott a main villain is actually a pretty genius choice, expanding what was stated in the comics but only really touched upon in the movie: That Scott kinda sucks. Here, the series takes full advantage of Scott’s flaws, and uses them to challenge both Young Scott and Ramona, pushing them both to grow as characters.

We won’t say what happens during their final boss fight, but if you’re curious, you can check it out here.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our other coverage below: