What time is the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime out?

The story of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona returns to Netflix in the form of an anime. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off expands the universe originally created by Bryan O’Malley – but what time will it air for global fans?

Die-hard fans will get to return to the nostalgia of the Scott Pilgrim world on November 17, 2023. Following the original storyline and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Scott Pilgrim falls head over heels for interdimensional delivery girl Ramona Flowers. But dating her isn’t so simple.

Scott is soon hit with the truth that all her exes joined forces and became the League of Evil Exes. To date Ramona, he must defeat all of them. The anime will be a welcome treat for fans, as the original cast from the 2010 movie will voice their on-screen characters.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off promises eight episodes jam-packed with visuals, an epic soundtrack, and possibly a few welcome surprises. Here’s what you need to know about what time to stream.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will drop on Netflix at 3am ET on Friday, November 17.

Fans on the East Coast in the U.S. get a treat as all the episodes will air early into the morning on Friday. It’s up to the fans to decide whether they want to binge-watch all eight episodes before heading to work. For the rest of the world, we have compiled all release times for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off based on timezones:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski are excited to see the culmination of their work come to life in the form of an anime. Speaking with Dexerto at NYCC, O’Malley said returning to Scott Pilgrim was inevitable and something that has never gone away.

“Scott Pilgrim has just been part of my life. I thought it would fade away. Never did,” said the creator. The fanbase has never died down as he’s learned that young teens are discovering the Scott Pilgrim world for the first time.

“How can I show them the love that they’re showing me is by trying to make something that is the same but new, and that is exciting, and fresh and funny and stupid, and all those things and emotional,” commented O’Malley. Grabinski revealed that he and O’Malley had been brainstorming ideas for years. When Netflix greenlit the anime, they already had a few episodes ready. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a welcome addition for old fans and a fruitful introduction to newbies.

