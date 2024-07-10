The scariest Conjuring movie is still the highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes

The Conjuring 4 – the final movie in the series – now has a 2025 release date, meaning many fans are wanting to revisit the franchise. Luckily, the scariest Conjuring movie is also the easiest to find.

Each and every Conjuring movie has only added to the scares, all born of the “real-life” encounters from demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. But when it comes to which Conjuring movie is the scariest, one need only look at Rotten Tomatoes, since it’s still ranking in the top spot.

The first Conjuring installment, released in 2013, still sits at the top of Rotten Tomatoes when it comes to the entire horror movie franchise. That includes the wider universe, including the Annabelle movies and Nun movies, too.

Article continues after ad

At 86% on the Tomatometer and 83% on the Audience Score, The Conjuring is the highest-rated on both sides. Pretty apt, since it was the movie to kick off the entire series.

Based on the true story of the Perron family haunting, the ghost story sees the Warrens visit the family’s haunted farmhouse in Rhode Island in 1971. Directed by James Wan, the film was a huge success, earning $319 million at the box office and positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Article continues after ad

Its status as the scariest movie in the series might be subjective, but it’s hard to deny. The eerie farmhouse setting and the long, drawn-out scares made The Conjuring a stand-out in the horror genre at the time.

Article continues after ad

The religious imagery and haunting visuals made a huge impact on audiences, then and now.

While the plot isn’t confirmed for The Conjuring 4, a number of the Warrens’ cases could potentially serve as the subject.

The last movie, The Devil Made Me Do It, took place in 1981. If the new movie continues to move through their cases chronologically, then it could revolve around the Snedeker case in 1986. Or the Smurl family haunting that same year.

Warner Bros. Pictures

However, the Conjuring movies still have yet to tackle the Warrens’ most infamous case: The Amityville murders.

The Conjuring 2 briefly eluded to this “haunting” in the opening scene. But considering how The Conjuring 4 will be the final film in the series, this might be the perfect opportunity to explore their most famous case.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Conjuring 4 will be released on September 5, 2025.

For more horror, check out our Longlegs review and our MaXXXine review. We’ve also got a guide to the best horror on Amazon Prime Video. Not to mention a breakdown of why Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs serial killer is more terrifying than you think.