Longlegs review: Nicolas Cage is creepy as hell in hyped-up horror

Longlegs might not quite match the hype built by its viral campaign, but Osgood Perkins’ horror movie is still a great thriller with plenty of scares and standout performances from Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.

It started in January, when Neon dropped a mysterious 30-second trailer of an eerie 911 call in which a man whispers, “That’s not my daughter.” Other than evoking a deep sense of dread, the elusive clip gave nothing away – not even the title of the film.

A series of elusive teasers followed, before it was confirmed to be the build-up for Longlegs. But Neon wasn’t done there. In what’s transpired to be one of the best marketing campaigns of the year, we’ve been treated to everything from creepy posters to phone message stunts.

But the question remains: does Longlegs live up to the hype? Not quite, but it’s still a shockingly great thriller. Don’t worry – this review is spoiler-free.

Longlegs is a masterclass in atmosphere

Longlegs opens with the quote, “Well you’re slim and you’re weak, you’ve got the teeth of the hydra upon you.” This may sound like something ripped from an Aleister Crowley book but is actually a lyric from T. Rex’s ‘Get It On’ – the first of many glam rock references threaded throughout the film.

Without giving anything away, what follows is a flashback containing arguably the scariest scene in the entire movie. Yet, Perkins isn’t showing his hand too soon. Instead, he uses this device to hook you in from the start and create a sense of dread, one that doesn’t let up throughout its 100-minute runtime.

The story itself follows Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a gifted new FBI agent who’s assigned the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). She’s got to act fast, but events take a turn for the terrifying when she uncovers evidence of the occult – and a personal connection to the case.

Here’s the deal: Neon’s campaign and the early reviews promised the scariest movie of the year – in some cases even the decade. As a seasoned horror fan, it didn’t leave me sleeping with the lights on or have my heart-racing in the same way as, say, Hereditary did.

However, there are some genuine scares and, ultimately, Longlegs isn’t that type of movie. It’s atmosphere-driven, helped along by Eugenio Battaglia and Zilgi’s all-encompassing sound design that is sure to get under your skin.

This pervasive sense of unease is enhanced by Perkins and cinematographer Andres Arochi’s use of lighting and framing, contrasting a sharp look with muted hues, and slow static shots with moments of mayhem.

Nicolas Cage is Buffalo Bill meets Tiny Tim

The filmmaking talent on display is admirable, but where Longlegs falters is its conclusion. Though I’m hesitant to draw parallels to Hereditary once again, Ari Aster set a new standard in occult storytelling. His depiction of a threat, one that’s woven into the fabric of the film, felt meticulously researched and is grounded in real-life demonology.

While Longlegs is a great concept, the final act seems a little half-baked. It almost feels like Perkins grappled with the narrative’s resolution, giving up at the last hurdle by relying on a monologue to deliver the necessary details.

Despite its flaws, Longlegs remains a haunting and artful horror film, elevated by standout performances from its cast. Maika Monroe’s portrayal of Harker draws undeniable parallels to Jodie Foster’s iconic role as Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs, yet the It Follows star imbues her character with an emotional depth and awkward stiffness that establish her character as a unique protagonist.

Neon Maika Monroe is perfect as FBI Agent Lee Harker

Then there’s Nicolas Cage, who deserves all the credit for forging his horror renaissance. It’s been incredibly fun to watch, and his performance here only solidifies his status.

Neon was smart to only tease the elusive serial killer, making the heavy facial prosthetics and his Tiny Tim-esque voice all the more horrifying when they’re unveiled. His mannerisms are teetering on the edge of funny, which only adds to the encompassing sense of unease.

If Monroe is Clarice, then Cage is Ted Levine’s Buffalo Bill. Although like his on-screen counterpart, he delivers a distinct and unpredictable flair to the character. It’s one of many components that, despite its shortcomings, make Longlegs one of the best, most unforgettable horror movies of 2024.

Longlegs review score: 4/5

Calling Longlegs the scariest horror of the decade is a bit of a stretch (sometimes it’s better not to get audiences too hyped). However, Perkins has succeeded in creating a chilling, atmospheric thriller that is a worthy contribution to the genre, one that leaves a haunting impression long after the credits roll.

