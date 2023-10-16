The Devil on Trial: The terrifying true story behind Netflix documentary

The Devil on Trial is an upcoming documentary on Netflix that details the shocking case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, weaving a tale of murder, deception… and demonic possession. This is the true story.

Demonic possession, a chilling theme that has haunted countless movies, shows, and even our darkest nightmares, has firmly etched its mark in popular culture. Classics like The Exorcist and the Paranormal Activity franchise are testaments to our enduring fascination with – and fear of – this otherworldly phenomenon.

Article continues after ad

But what we try to forget is that, for some, this is a reality. Actual exorcisms are conducted in various parts of the world, reinforcing the belief in the tangible presence of malevolent entities. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren have asserted, time and again, their direct encounters with demons, blurring the lines between cinematic fantasy and eerie reality.

Article continues after ad

This brings us to The Devil on Trial, an upcoming documentary that details a murder and subsequent trial, one some believe involved demonic possession. Here’s what the Netflix film is about, the timeline explained, where Arne Cheyenne Johnson and David Glatzel are now, and more.

Article continues after ad

What is The Devil on Trial about?

The Devil on Trial is a new Netflix documentary about the “Devil Made Me Do It” case, which culminated in one of the most sensational murder trials of the 1980s. It was the first of its kind in the US in which the defense team attempted to prove the innocence of the suspect – in this case, Arne Cheyenne Johnson – by saying he was possessed by a demon at the time of the killing.

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

Article continues after ad

The trial unfolded after Arne stabbed his landlord and friend Alan Bono to death with a pocketknife in November 1981 in Brookfield, Connecticut.

As per the official synopsis: “The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time ‘demonic possession’ has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.”

The Devil on Trial: True story and timeline explained

Netflix’s The Devil on Trial examines the timeline of events, which started off with the alleged possession of then-11-year-old David Glatzel, the younger brother of Arne’s girlfriend. The supposed possession eventually led the family to call on the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose cases inspired The Conjuring franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s interesting about the documentary is that it features two sides of the story, with both David and Arne appearing in the film to share their insights and argue that they were stalked by a demonic force decades ago. Other family members corroborate the story, but it’s important to note that not everyone agrees with this particular narrative.

Netflix Ed Warren, David Glatzel, and Lorraine Warren

David’s eldest brother, Carl Glatzel Jr, is one of those people. Much like their late father, he doesn’t believe David or Arne were possessed by a demon, and claims that their mother and the Warrens only exacerbated the mental health issues he believes his younger brother was experiencing at the time.

We’ve put together a timeline of events so you can see how the “Devil Made Me Do It” case unfolded:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

July 1980, David Glatzel’s possession : The Warrens were called to investigate the case of 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was allegedly experiencing possession by a demonic entity. David displayed violent, uncharacteristic behavior and described visions of a beastly figure.

: The Warrens were called to investigate the case of 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was allegedly experiencing possession by a demonic entity. David displayed violent, uncharacteristic behavior and described visions of a beastly figure. September 1980, Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s involvement : Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the fiancé of David’s sister, Debbie, allegedly invited one of the entities possessing David to enter him during one of the exorcisms.

: Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the fiancé of David’s sister, Debbie, allegedly invited one of the entities possessing David to enter him during one of the exorcisms. February 1981, The murder : Arne Johnson fatally stabbed his landlord and friend, Alan Bono, during an argument. Johnson claimed to have no memory of the incident, and his defense argued demonic possession as a reason for the killing.

: Arne Johnson fatally stabbed his landlord and friend, Alan Bono, during an argument. Johnson claimed to have no memory of the incident, and his defense argued demonic possession as a reason for the killing. October 1981, The trial : The defense attempted to submit a plea of not guilty by virtue of possession, which was ultimately rejected by the judge. The court argued that such a defense could not be proven scientifically and was therefore inadmissible. Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison, though he only served about five years.

: The defense attempted to submit a plea of not guilty by virtue of possession, which was ultimately rejected by the judge. The court argued that such a defense could not be proven scientifically and was therefore inadmissible. Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison, though he only served about five years. November 2007, The lawsuit: Following the reprinting of the book The Devil in Connecticut about the case, both David and Carl Glatzel Jr sued Lorraine Warren and writer Gerald Brittle, accusing them of profiting off their story. Carl also claimed that the Warrens fabricated the narrative. Brittle responded by alleging his book was based on fact, and the case was later dropped.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Netflix Judy Glatzel would enlist the help of family members to document David’s outbursts

Where are Arne Cheyenne Johnson and David Glatzel now?

Arne was released from prison in 1986 after serving just five years due to good behavior. He married David’s sister Debbie while in prison and the pair went on to have two children together, although she has since passed away. David, meanwhile, has gone off the radar since the case unfolded, although it’s reported that he may still be living in Connecticut.

Thanks to The Devil on Trial, we learn more about where Arne and David are and the impact the case had on their lives as they are both interviewed in the Netflix documentary. They maintain their claims that they were possessed by a demon in the early 1980s.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Devil on Trial: The chilling exorcism audio tapes

The Devil on Trial presents previously released audio recordings of the exorcism of David Glatzel, where Ed and Lorraine Warren, as well as David’s mom and Arne Johnson were present.

You can listen below, but be warned – some may find this content distressing:

As discussed, while some believe David was possessed by demonic entities, others argue that he was experiencing mental health issues at the time. In the Netflix documentary, Carl suggests that the Warrens planted ideas in his head while meeting with him to discuss the supposed possession with the family, but David maintains that he was taken over by an evil force.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is there a The Conjuring movie based on the “Devil Made Me Do It” case?

Yes, The Conjuring 3, aka The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is based on the Arne Cheyenne Johnson and David Glatzel case. The movie was released in June 2021.

The official synopsis is as follows: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to star as Ed and Lorraine Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.”

The Devil on Trial drops on Netflix on October 17. You can check out more of our true crime coverage below:

Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? | Russell Brand most shocking moments | Scouts Honor | The Lucie Blackman Case | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Where is Natalia Grace? | Who are the Duggars? | Victim/Suspect explained | Missing Dead or Alive explained | The Playing Card Killer | Take Care of Maya | HBO’s Burden of Proof explained | How to watch David Fuller: Monster in the Morgue | How to watch Hart family murders documentary | The Deepest Breath | True story of Last Call

Article continues after ad