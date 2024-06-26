MaXXXine review: Mia Goth is a star in bloody good X trilogy conclusion

Following on from X and Pearl, Mia Goth is back for more blood-soaked action in MaXXXine, the perfect conclusion to Ti West’s creative horror movie trilogy. Say it with me: “I will not accept a life I do not deserve.”

Ti West and Mia Goth are the horror duo we didn’t know we needed until the release of X, a gritty, sex-fuelled, ‘70s-style slasher in which Goth plays Maxine Minx, an aspiring porn star to rural Texas for a shoot. Things take a turn for the terrifying when the elderly ranch owner Pearl (also played by Goth) gets a little too involved.

Up next was Pearl, where West returned to direct Goth in a prequel set in 1918, exploring the unhinged backstory of the eponymous character. What sets it apart is its distinctive style reminiscent of a ‘50s melodrama, yet Pearl seamlessly continues the narrative thread that began in X.

Goth’s ability to switch between these differently deranged characters is unrivaled, and the same can be said for MaXXXine, a high-concept horror homage and the perfect conclusion to West’s daring tour de force trilogy.

MaXXXine heads to Hollywood

The opening scene takes us to 1959, where a young Maxine is performing a Pearl-esque dance for her preacher father. This is followed by a Bette Davis quote that sets the tone for what’s to follow: “In this business, until you’re known as a monster you’re not a star.”

MaXXXine then takes us to the present day – in this case, 1985, six years after the events of X. Maxine has made it as a porn star, but now she’s got her sights set on loftier dreams: she’s determined to carve out a place for herself in Hollywood. She finally gets her big break when she’s booked to do a horror movie.

But the road to fame is never easy, especially when you’re Maxine f*cking Minx. As well as the infamous Night Stalker serial killer causing tension on the streets, our leading lady is the target of a private eye, who’s been hired by a shadowy figure.

It doesn’t take long for events to descend into chaos, but will Maxine come out on top or will her past come back to bite her in the tooshie? While all is to be revealed, what you can expect is more over-the-top violence, sexy sleaze, and standout performances from the esteemed ensemble cast.

A homage to horror

The setting is almost a character in itself. Much like X and Pearl, West’s passion for filmmaking is apparent in MaXXXine. The new movie’s aesthetic is just as stylized yet distinctly different from its predecessors, incorporating the vivid cinematography, gritty feel, and over-the-top gore of classic Giallo flicks and video nasties.

It’s also a love letter to the era, the neon lights, bold lighting, and killer tunes reminiscent of a classic ‘80s drama. Every scene is visually arresting and immersive, making it impossible to look away.

A24

West’s love for classic horror doesn’t end there, shining through with the use of Hitcockian camerawork. This admiration turns literal when Maxine visits the set of Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror classic Psycho.

While MaXXXine isn’t scary in the traditional sense, this was never the intention of the X trilogy. West’s aim is to serve up a bloody good time while weaving in themes still pertinent today, and in that sense, he’s delivered another winner.

A major contributor to this success is Goth’s performance, solidifying Maxine as the definitive final girl of the era. Just as she did in the previous entries, Goth leaves absolutely no crumbs, seamlessly transitioning from ruthless determination to fragile vulnerability.

The star commits to every scene – hell, every frame – she’s in, making the film worth watching for this reason alone.

The MaXXXine cast bring their A game

But she’s not the only cast member who delivers the goods. In fact, MaXXXine is the first film in the X trilogy that puts together an expansive ensemble of big-name actors.

Kevin Bacon seems perfect for the role of the slimeball PI chasing Maxine, commanding the scenes he’s in and injecting a strong dose of humor (of which there’s plenty).

The same can be said for Lily Collins, who plays Molly Bennett, an actress in the fictional horror film The Puritan. Though it’s a far cry from her Emily in Paris stint, she still brings her bubbly self to the role, making for some hilarious interactions with Maxine.

A24

Breaking Bad icon Giancarlo Esposito gives an excellent show as Teddy Knight, Maxine’s protective, loyal talent agent.

As for The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays horror filmmaker Elizabeth Bender, her character gives serious Princess Diana energy. But she’s far more ruthless, her sharp, British temperament working well in this world.

With so many characters to explore in its 100-minute time frame, it’s a shame we don’t learn more about Maxine’s background and her psyche in the same way we did with Pearl. But this is a small gripe in an otherwise perfect film.

West builds up to a truly satisfying payoff, one that ties together the lore of its predecessors while establishing finale flick as the standout star Maxine’s always aspired to be.

MaXXXine review score: 4/5

MaXXXine doesn’t disappoint. It’s bloody, it’s sleazy, and it’s a riotous good time, blending a noir-esque crime caper with the over-the-top violence of video nasties.

Is it the best entry to the X trilogy? It’s more or less impossible to rank West’s collection, as they’re so distinctly different. But I can say if you loved X and Pearl, you’ll love MaXXXine.

MaXXXine drops in cinemas on July 5.