The next great horror movie releases this week, but chances are you’ve never heard of Oddity – despite its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Oddity is the latest horror film from Damian McCarthy, the writer and director of 2020’s Caveat. The film is about a blind medium who uses a wooden mannequin to investigate the murder of her twin sister.

Oddity seems to be quietly flying under everyone’s radar, despite having already screened at SXSW in March 2024 and being reviewed by a number of outlets. In fact, the film currently has an eye-opening 100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it on track to be one of the best horror movies of the year.

Article continues after ad

The last horror film to get those kinds of numbers was Longlegs, the horrifying Nicolas Cage serial killer film. Much like Longlegs, outlets are heaping praise on Oddity.

Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm said it’s one of the best horror movies of the year, dubbing it “a creepy, effective, spooky tale told just right; like a good ghost story, it lingers with you once you’ve turned off the lights for the night and let the dark seep in.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Matt Donato of Inverse called the film “a cryptic, chilling, and deathly atmospheric take on terrors surfaced by experienced trauma.”

Alison Foreman of IndieWire described it as “a brilliant, bespoke, and tightly entertaining string of ideas that work stronger as a collection — with even these missteps feeling like they branch from a unified center.”

Despite this seemingly universal praise, most fans seem quiet about the film, even as it races towards its theatrical release. Some praise has crept through, with one Reddit user calling it “a great time and definitely worth seeing on the big screen.”

Article continues after ad

Mc Carthy’s previous effort, Caveat, is an Irish horror film about an amnesiac drifter caring for a woman on an island. That film currently has an 82% Tomatometer, though its audience score is a much weaker 55%.

Oddity is in theaters July 19, 2024. If you need something to get your fix now, read about the best horror movies on Amazon Prime and the best horror movies on Disney Plus.