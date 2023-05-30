The Conjuring: You can camp at the original haunted house

The Conjuring began in a haunted farmhouse, and now you can visit there for a camping ang ghosting extravaganza.

The Conjuring series, which is now on its fourth instalment, has captivated horror fans with its stunning visuals, exceptional filmmaking, and visual effects. The story of the Warrens’ eerie encounters is hailed as one of the best horror series in recent times.

The first film, which some fans would consider the best, followed this synopsis: “The Perron family moves into a farmhouse where they experience paranormal phenomena. They consult demonologists, Ed and Lorraine Warren, to help them get rid of the evil entity haunting them.”

Now, not only can you watch this haunted farmhouse, you can actually go there.

The Conjuring farmhouse is open for Ghamping

Based near Burville, Rhode Island, the real house that inspired 2013’s The Conjuring is now open and available for camping, or “GHamping,” as it’s being called, meaning an amalgamation of ghost and camping.

While the house has been deemed too dangerous and “powerful” to reside in, the house’s website has now stated that it’s allowing people to go Ghamping on its grounds.

As the website explains, “Visitors are to bring their own equipment to investigate what might await in the darkness because this excursion is sure to test your capacity to experience the paranormal.”

“To make your visit even more unforgettable, we recommend bundling your overnight GHamping experience with a haunted and historic tour of The Conjuring House. Led by our experienced and knowledgeable guides, you’ll journey through the infamous house and learn about its history, and the spirits that remain here.”

When can you book to go to the Conjuring house?

The Conjuring farmhouse grounds will be available for bookings from June to October of this year. Meaning that you’ll either be able to spend your summer holidays, or your Halloween nights, in the perfect rural spooky setting.

The current owners of the house have erected eight camping sites which can be rented out, from upwards of $300 dollars per night.

This may be the final time that the site can cash in on its fame, as the main Conjuring franchise is set to come to an end with its fourth instalment, The Devil Made Me Do it. As stated by producer James Wan to Collider, “Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them].

“And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

As of December 2022, The Conjuring 4 does not have a confirmed release date – however, we can expect it to release sometime in 2024.