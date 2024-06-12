Scariest movie of 2024 debuts to perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Longlegs is the horror movie described as the “scariest” of 2024 before it’s even released, and it just debuted to a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

It’s a good time to be a horror movie fan. Already this year, we’ve had the likes of In a Violent Nature, The First Omen, and The Strangers: Chapter 1 (to name a few). And MaXXXine and Terrifier 3 are on the way.

But, one of the most anticipated is Longlegs, about a serial killer (Nicolas Cage) case that takes a sinister turn when an FBI investigator (Maika Monroe) unearths evidence of the occult.

Its genius marketing campaign — involving some seriously creepy, elusive teasers and horrifying posters — had horror lovers predicting Longlegs to be the scariest movie of the year.

And it looks like the Oz Perkins-directed film will live up to the hype if early reviews are anything to go by. So far, it’s earned 100% from the critics after its film festival premiere.

This figure is subject to change, given Longlegs doesn’t drop until July 12 and there are only seven reviews contributing to this figure so far. But it’s definitely a promising outlook.

IGN described it as a “Satanic spin on The Silence of the Lambs,” adding, “Director Osgood Perkins brings his signature style to a serial-killer procedural that combines grisly true-crime aesthetics and uncanny Satanic horror.”

Elsewhere, Dread Central said in its five-star review that “Longlegs is one of the scariest and best films of the year, hands down.”

Bloody disgusting wrote, “Longlegs gets under your skin and stays there, immersing you so thoroughly in the repulsive, discomforting nature of evil through terrifying imagery and a tactile atmosphere that it’s unshakable.”

Flickering Myth took the “scariest movie of 2024” one step further, describing it as “easily the scariest film of the decade.” In other words, all aboard the hype train!

Longlegs drops in theaters on July 12, 2024. Until then, check out our roundup of the horror flicks to get excited about in 2024. You can also take a look at the new movies headed to streaming this month.