The Conjuring 4 may be the final movie, James Wan hints

The Conjuring 4 is one of James Wan’s most anticipated horror movies, but it also may be the last of its kind.

In October of last year, it was officially announced that a fourth Conjuring film was coming out, much to the excitement of movie-goers and horror-lovers alike. James Wan will be producing as usual, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will be penning the script.

The franchise, which focuses on the dramatizations of the real life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are paranormal investigators and are associated with infamous cases of hauntings.

However, it seems like these cases may be coming to an end, as director James Wan has cryptically revealed that The Conjuring 4 could be the franchises’ last.

James Wan may be ending The Conjuring franchise

During a recent interview with Collider, Wan hinted that this upcoming film could be “potentially wrapping up” the story of the Warrens. And when asked for clarification that the fourth film would be the last, he continued mysteriously, “We never know. You never know. We’ll see.”

Wan, who is the series creator, previous director, and now producer, stated this in full about the fourth film:

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

It does somewhat make sense that the fourth film could be the last. Since there’s already been so many films, along with spin-offs Annabelle and The Nun, the franchise could be running on fumes – though it’s unclear if the end of the Conjuring means the end for the spin-offs.

The third Conjuring film, subtitled as The Devil Made Me Do It, was criticised as a weak instalment in the series. The again, it did also gross $206 million at the box office, pushing the franchises’ total earnings into $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise in history.

As of right now, nothing is confirmed, so everything remains uncertain. Details for The Conjuring 4 are also being kept mysterious, including it’s director. So we’ll all have to wait and see.

