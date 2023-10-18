When it comes to scaring you silly, Amazon Prime Video has your back – here’s a full rundown of the top 10 horror movies to stream while you scream.

Whether it’s blood-slashing gore, thrilling jumps, or scary scenes that are so far-fetched you just can’t help but laugh, putting on a horror film always guarantees a good time.

Thanks to our favorite streaming platforms, an array of frightening flicks are available at the click of a button, from out-and-out classics to modern hits that have flown under the radar.

Amazon Prime Video has a mix of both raring to go – here are the top 10 horror movies you can’t afford to miss out on.

Top 10 best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video

Below is a list of 10 of the best horror movies to get your scary on, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This isn’t an exhaustive list – there are plenty of other films on the platform to get your teeth stuck into – but for us, these titles are simply unmissable.

Carrie (1976)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Carrie is the prom-fuelled nightmare that made getting gunged with blood look better than ever. Carrie White is a teenager, who is disliked and bullied at school and lives with her controlling mother. She possesses telekinetic power and uses it against her enemies when things get out of hand. The result? Sissy Spacek becoming an instant horror icon for the ages.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Artisan Entertainment

The first film of its kind to make handheld horror a thing, people were so scared of The Blair Witch Project that they had to leave theaters immediately when it was released (yes, we might know some of these people personally). Three students decide to go into the Maryland backwoods to cover the mystery behind the Blair Witch incidents. However, they lose their map and things take an unexpected turn. Make sure you look behind you before you watch…

Totally Killer (2023)

Amazon MGM Studios

When 17-year-old Jamie comes face-to-face with a masked maniac, she accidentally time-travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar culture, Jamie teams up with her teenage mother to take down the psycho once and for all. Our review called Totally Killer “an enjoyable watch that features a fantastic soundtrack, some hilarious moments, and a decent amount of blood.”

The Lair of the White Worm (1988)

Vestron Pictures

Remember Amanda Donohoe? Before she slid out of sight from screens, this horror hit was her biggest splash. On a farm owned by Eve Trent, young archaeologist Angus Flint discovers a large and inexplicable skull from a mythical beast supposedly slain generations ago. The predatory Lady Sylvia Marsh soon takes an interest in both Flint and the virginal Eve, hinting that the vicious D’Ampton Worm may still live.

Malignant (2021)

Warner Bros.

Though Malignant may not have gained too much traction at the time, it’s gone on to be considered one of the most underrated horror movies of the 2020s so far. Madison, a young woman, is terrified by visions of the murders of strangers. Later, she decides to find and save the victims.

Suspiria (2018)

Amazon Studios

An adaptation from the 1977 Dario Argento Giallo movie, Luca Guadagnino’s take on a witches dance coven is a horror cinematic experience all its own. When Susie travels to Berlin to join the Markos Tanz Company, she does not know her fate is about to change. A dark force targets the inhabitants of the company and tries to take over their lives. Even better – Tilda Swinton plays more than one character here.

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paramount Pictures

There’s a possible argument that Paranormal Activity changed the face of modern horror films for good – and that’s probably right. Blurring the line between fiction and reality, Katie and Micah become increasingly disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence. Hoping to capture evidence of it on film, they set up video cameras in the house but are not prepared for the terrifying events that follow.

Ghost Ship (2002)

Warner Bros.

Known for being both shocking and brutal when it was first released, Ghost Ship is more of an unsung classic gem over 20 years later. A salvage crew discovers a long-lost passenger ship floating lifelessly in a region, and as the crew members try to tow it back, strange things occur. Soon, they discover that the ship is haunted.

The Others (2001)

Warner Bros.

Nicole Kidman in a mysteriously fuelled horror? Sign us up. Grace moves into a new house with her two photosensitive children in Jersey. When a series of inexplicable events occur, Grace starts believing that her house is haunted. Is it Kidman’s best? Definitely not. Is it worth watching? Absolutely.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Warner Bros.

If you went to musical theater school, there’s a high chance you performed a routine or two to songs from this renowned horror-comedy. Taking a lighter approach to all things gory, a clumsy florist’s assistant crossbreeds a plant only to discover that it is bloodthirsty. He is forced to embark on a murder spree in order to feed it.

