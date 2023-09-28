‘Saw Patrol’ set for box office fight against The Creator

If ‘Barbenheimer’ wasn’t enough for the 2023 cinematic calendar, ‘Saw Patrol’ is now poised to rival The Creator at this weekend’s box office.

Rather than this trend originating from social media users, distributors have decided to coin their own version of the successful double-billing that took place back in July.

Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie are both releasing on September 29, 2023, with the unlikeliness of watching them together making the films an ideal rival to Barbenheimer.

At the same time, The Creator is expected to draw big crowds for the same opening weekend, putting all 3 films in direct competition with each other.

The Creator has box office competition in ‘Saw Patrol’

While early reviews of The Creator has already suggested that the film will be a hit, ‘Saw Patrol’ has been a little more divisive.

However, it’s susprisingly Paw Patrol that’s projected to make the biggest opening splash, with reports of the film grossing around $18-20 million in first instance. This is followed by Saw X, who could make anywhere between $15-25 million dependent on last-minute ticket sales, with The Creator in third place with $16-19 million.

With finances in mind, ‘Saw Patrol’ could indeed win out – but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll be viewed together.

“Saw Patrol is the new Barbenheimer,” one X/Twitter user posts, while another suggests: “Stop trying to make ‘Saw Patrol’ happen” in the spirit of Mean Girls.

“We are already seeing companies trying to force this as a marketing gimmick with Saw Patrol, this is gonna be a fun year of awful marketing,” one other user suggests, pointing the fact as as a collective experience, the industry’s approach to ‘Saw Patrol’ largely differs from ‘Barbenheimer’.

That being said, the projected figures are so marginal between Saw X, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and The Creator that it might not always be Jigsaw’s game.

