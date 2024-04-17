Chainsaw Man creator’s next anime movie has fans in tears over new trailer

The newly released trailer of Chainsaw Man creator’s upcoming movie has anime fans very emotional.

The Chainsaw Man creator’s new movie, Look Back, is one of the most anticipated anime movies of the year. Based on the one-shot manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the movie is set to be released in Japan on June 28, 2024. The film is produced by Avex Pictures, animated by Studio Durian with Kiyotaka Oshiyama helming the project as the director.

Look Back is a soulful drama about a fourth-grader Ayumu Fujino whose four-panel manga on the school newspaper is famous in school. However, when the manga of Kyomoto, another student who rarely comes to school, gets more praise for its detailed art, Fujino becomes incredibly jealous. Thus begins her tenuous journey of learning to draw manga.

Article continues after ad

The movie has the dynamic between Fujino and Kyomoto at its core and shows incredibly humane emotions from both girls. It’s a heart wrenching tale and viewers should be prepared with their tissues when watching the film.

Article continues after ad

The emotional impact of the film is evident by the newly released trailer. Recently released by Avex Pictures, the footage gives viewers a glimpse into the heartful world of the movie created by Fukimoto. The tale of Fujino and Kyomoto already has fans shedding tears.

Fujimoto’s reputation as an incredible mangaka also contributes to the expectations of the upcoming anime. It’s no secret that he’s capable of making his characters brilliantly human and heartbreaking, and fans are sure his new work will live up to expectations readers have for him.

Article continues after ad

“Looks absolutely fantastic. As a huge Fujimoto fan I cannot wait to see this, he really is on another level,” comments a user on Reddit, praising the trailer of the movie.

“I literally teared up watching this,” writes another fan.

“Damn they really dropped the best adaptation of a Tatsuki Fujimoto work, thank you Oshiyama,” is what another fan has to say about the new movie by Chainsaw Man’s creator.

Article continues after ad

Look Back has a lot of expectations from fans and judging by the trailer, it promises to fulfill them completely. Check out our list of the best anime on Crunchyroll for more viewing choices while we wait for an international release date.