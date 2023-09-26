If Power Rangers and 101 Dalmatians were somehow able to merge into one, the result might look something like the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie cast.

Taking the heroes and heroines from the popular children’s TV series, parents are set to be at the beck and call of Paw Patrol mania once again.

As per the film’s official synopsis, “the Paw Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains. As the team springs into action to save the city, Skye soon learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alongside the main cast members, there are a few new faces along the way that viewers may just recognize. Here’s a full rundown of who’s who in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie cast.

Contents

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie cast: All actors & characters

Unsurprisingly, the core cast of pups make up the main cast members.

Below is a full list of returning cast members alongside famous cameos fans will spot in the movie.

Rider: Finn Lee-Epp

Paramount Pictures

The human head honcho of the Paw Patrol team, Rider is tasked with making sure his team of pups stays safe. He’s also the first port of call when a disaster breaks out in Adventure City.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finn Lee-Epp previously appeared in the 2020 film Let Him Go.

Chase: Christian Convery

Paramount Pictures

If there’s a crime to be solved, Chase is on the case. Not only is this his catchphrase, but Chase is a German Shepherd puppy who serves Paw Patrol as a police officer.

Christian Convery has most recently been seen in Sweet Tooth and Cocaine Bear.

Skye: McKenna Grace

Paramount Pictures

As the first female member of the Paw Patrol, Skye has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. She’s the team’s go-to for air rescue, flying a jet that doubles up as a helicopter.

Article continues after ad

McKenna Grace is possibly the best-known Paw Patrol voice, starring in Young Sheldon, Annabelle Comes Home, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Article continues after ad

Marshall: Christian Corrao

Paramount Pictures

As his name might suggest, Marshall is a firefighter dalmatian puppy. When he’s not putting out fires, Marshall also uses an X-ray screen to check for broken bones and injuries.

Other than Paw Patrol, Christian Corrao is also known for Builder Brothers and Odd Squad: The Movie.

Rubble: Luxton Handspiker

Paramount Pictures

Rubble serves the team by dealing with all construction-related problems. Both gruff and lovable, Rubble also has his own spin-off show alongside appearing in the main cast.

Article continues after ad

Slumberland and Nightbooks are other films Luxton Handspiker has appeared in.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Rocky: Callum Shoniker

Paramount Pictures

A quieter member of the team, Rocky is a mixed-breed eco-pup who’s in charge of using recycled items to fix broken objects.

Article continues after ad

Callum Shoniker has also had roles in Noel Next Door and Toying with the Holidays.

Zuma: Nylan Parthipan

Paramount Pictures

Just like air rescue, the Paw Patrol cast also has a water rescue pup in the form of Zuma. Incredibly energetic, he’ll often be seen on the water even when he’s not working.

Article continues after ad

Liberty: Marsai Martin

Paramount Pictures

Though she’s not officially a member of the Paw Patrol cast, Liberty is always keen to help out wherever she can. In Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, that means keeping the Junior Paw Patrollers in shape.

black-ish, Fantasy Football, and Spirit Untamed are all places fans will recognize Marsai Martin from.

Article continues after ad

Victoria Vance: Taraji P. Henson

Paramount Pictures

Scientist Victoria Vance is the villain who’s brand-new to the Paw Patrol cast. Hungry for power, she tries to harness a passing meteor with one of her own inventions, putting the planet in jeopardy while she does.

Article continues after ad

Taraji P. Henson has also had roles in Empire, Hidden Figures, and What Men Want.

Mayor Humdinger: Ron Pardo

Paramount Pictures

As the main antagonist of the Paw Patrol franchise, Mayor Humdinger will be a face that fans have seen before. This time around, he’s up for busting out of his cell when he meets Victoria Vance in jail.

Sidekick and Marvin the Tap Dancing Horse are other voice roles Ron Pardo has had.

Article continues after ad

Delores: Kim Kardashian

Paramount Pictures

Not too much is known about Delores, other than she’s an elegant poodle who is seen on the streets of Adventure City.

Article continues after ad

Kim Kardashian is best known for reality TV, but recently made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Junior Patrollers: Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, and North West

Paramount Pictures

A trio of pups are introduced to the Paw Patrol cast in the form of fluffy Junior Patrollers. Nano (Alan Kim), Tot (Brice Gonzalez), and Mini (North West) all hope to be members of the Paw Patrol when they grow up.

Alan Kim has previously had roles in Minari and Theater Camp, while Brice Gonzalez has been seen in Flamin’ Hot and Lopez vs. Lopez. This is North West’s first acting role.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

James Marsden and Kirsten Bell also feature as worried Adventure City citizens Hank and Janet.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be released in theaters on September 29, 2023. Read our review here and check out more of our film and TV hubs below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes