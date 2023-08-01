Saw Patrol the next Barbenheimer? New trend catches on as Saw X & Paw Patrol film draw near

Barbenheimer was a massive hit at the box office and now theatre-goers are looking for the next double feature to attend. Let us introduce to you Saw X and Paw Patrol, aka, Saw Patrol.

When it was revealed that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer would share a release date, the internet coined Barbenheimer.

The unique double feature resulted in thousands watching the films back to back, with the vast differences in tone making for some fantastic marketing as the two worlds came together to record-breaking success.

Now, the internet has discovered that Saw X and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will also be sharing a release on September 29. And social media has not wasted any time making its next bizarre collaboration dreams a reality — Saw Patrol.

However, not everyone is as convinced by Saw Patrol as they were by its predecessor. One Redditor wrote, “The thing that worked about Barbenheimer was that they were two movies with massively different styles and both looked really good. With this, one is a tired horror franchise, and the other [is] an animation for toddlers… nobody [has] a reason to watch these two together outside of irony.”

Nonetheless, multiple distributing studios have run with the gag, sharing Saw Patrol memes on Twitter.

“This feels like when Sony rereleased Morbius [because] they thought the memes would get people to see it,” one user responded, evidently not impressed.

Another pointed out a major flaw that would prevent most from watching the two films as a double feature, “Requiring [you] to have a high tolerance for gore and a small child at home to take to Paw Patrol.”

While it doesn’t look like Saw Patrol will be causing the same stir as Barbenheimer, we just hope no young Paw Patrol fans see their favorite fluffy friends stuck in a reverse bear trap.