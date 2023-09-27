The Creator screened at Fantastic Fest this week, meaning we now know if the film has a post-credits scene – read on to find out.

The Creator is the fourth film from Gareth Edwards, who made his debut with brilliant low-budget sci-fi romance Monsters, before going global with blockbusters like Godzilla and Rogue One.

The film had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas last night, where audiences got a first look at this tale of AI’s potential future, and a war between man and machines.

Article continues after ad

We gave The Creator five stars, stating in our Dexerto review that the film is “bold, passionate, hard sci-fi that grips from intriguing start to devastating finish. It asks tough questions at a time when the dangers of AI are on everyone’s minds. And doesn’t offer any easy answers, the movie journeying to some pretty dark places. But it’s also a film that’s filled with hope, something which again harks back to Gareth’s first flick, and resulting in his most complex and multilayered movie to date.”

Article continues after ad

Does The Creator have a post-credits scene?

No, The Creator does not have a post-credits scene. When the movie ends – in emotionally charged fashion – that’s it.

Article continues after ad

So stick around for the end credits, where you can see the names of the remarkable technical and creative teams who brought this incredible world to life, all while Hans Zimmer’s score plays.

But if you’re hoping for more story – or a scene that sets up a potential sequel – there’s nothing of that sort.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

What is The Creator about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Creator: “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

The film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

The Creator is released worldwide tomorrow – September 29, 2023. You can read more from the festival here, or via the below reviews:

Article continues after ad

Dream Scenario review | The Toxic Avenger review | The Fall of the House of Usher review | Pet Sematary: Bloodlines review | Suitable Flesh review | Your Lucky Day review | The Creator | Saltburn Review