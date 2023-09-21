You might be interested to know that Saw X is technically Saw II in the franchise’s official timeline – it’s left fans feeling confused, although it actually makes a lot of sense.

The tenth Saw movie, Saw X, is bringing more of its iconic traps to the big screen this September, adding yet another piece to the horror franchise’s jigsaw puzzle. But what’s more exciting is we’re going to get to see another side to John Kramer, played by Tobin Bell.

As per the official synopsis: “John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps.”

The synopsis also states that the movie is set after the original Saw, and the fans have some thoughts.

Saw X is actually Saw II and fans are already confused

Considering John Kramer is dead, fans were left wondering whether Tobin Bell’s return for Saw X might once again revolve around flashbacks – however, this is not the case. Instead, the narrative is going back in time, and will take place between the events of the original 2004 Saw and its 2005 sequel, Saw II.

Lionsgate released a featurette this week in which director Kevin Greutert explains, “It was our desire to make a film that feels more like the early Saw movies.” Producer Oren Koules adds, “In our mind, this is really Saw II.”

Considering the canon-muddling timeline of the films – especially when it comes to Jigsaw – some fans have been left feeling somewhat confused about Saw X. As said by one on X/Twitter: “Jesus, let’s complicate things on a whole entire new plane of existence.”

Another mentioned the anticipated return of Saw icon Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith), writing: “‘The movie is really Saw II’ THEN WHY DOES AMANDA LOOK SO MUCH OLDER.”

On the other side of the fence, some can’t understand why people are confused, especially given that Saw X’s decision to go back in time provides a great way to explore Kramer’s story in more depth.

“I for the life of me can’t figure out why people find the timeline so complicated,” said one, while another wrote: “So keen for this! Also good to know I’ll only need to re-watch Saw 1 for it.”

Saw X drops in cinemas on September 29, 2023. You can read more about the movie below: