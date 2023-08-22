Quentin Tarantino reveals the best character he’s ever written

Though Quentin Tarantino has directed 10 unforgettable films, the director has revealed the best character he’s ever written.

Quentin Taratino is by far one of the most respected directors working in the industry today as he’s directed 10 unforgettable films.

From Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, Taratino’s work has spanned across decades and cultivated a host of colorful characters with their own rich backstories.

However, the director has now revealed the best character he’s ever written and how he found the perfect actor to play them.

Tarantino’s best character comes from Inglorious Basterds

Back in 2009, Tarantino’s iconic film Inglourious Basterds premiered to wild success as it garnered over $320 million at the box office.

The film followed two parallel plots to assassinate the leadership in Nazi Germany with one being planned by Shosanna Dreyfus, a young French Jewish cinema proprietor, and the other planned by a team of Jewish American soldiers led by First Lieutenant Aldo Raine.

While the two groups worked in secret to pull off their seemingly impossible plan, one man stood in their way and that was Hans Landa, an SS colonel in charge of tracking down Raine’s group and who murdered Dreyfus’ family.

When speaking to a sold-out crowd at Jerusalem Cinematheque, Screen Daily reported that Tarantino revealed that he believes Landa is his best written character.

“Landa is the best character I’ve ever written and maybe the best I ever will write,” he said. “I didn’t realise [when I was first writing him] that he was a linguistic genius. He’s probably one of the only Nazis in history who could speak perfect Yiddish.”

Tarantino went on to explain that he almost shelved the entire film after the auditions for Landa went so poorly stating: “I was getting worried. Unless I found the perfect Landa, I was going to pull the movie. I gave myself one more week and then I was going to pull the plug. Then Christoph Waltz came in and it was obvious that he was the guy; he could do everything. He was amazing, he gave us our movie back.”

