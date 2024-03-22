Physical 100 fans wish “Sexyama” returned for Season 2

One of the biggest stars of Physical 100 Season 1 was “Sexyama,” the nickname given to Japanese mixed martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama (Choo Sung-hoon) — and fans wish he returned for Season 2.

There’s always a major athlete in Physical 100. Season 1 contestants were left in awe of Choo Sung-hoon as a well-recognized fighter in the ring and TV personality. He was there to prove that despite his age, he could compete against the best.

Choo did just that, having outbeat many of the 100 contestants and almost reaching the finale. For Physical 100 Season 2, the mantle of the celebrity athlete went to former UFC fighter Kim Donh-hyun.

He too made a name for himself in the octagon and became a TV personality after his retirement. While both are very similar athletes, fans can’t help but think Choo should have returned for Season 2.

Nicknamed “Sexyama” throughout his fighting career, Choo was well-loved on Physical 100 Season 1. Fans were enthralled by his down-to-earth demeanor and camaraderie with other contestants. Season 2 has an interesting array of contestants to watch out for, with Dong having many divided on his “cocky” attitude.

On Reddit, fans reminisce about Choo with one having said, “Personally I miss Sexyama! He was so funny and charismatic, yet very humble and respectful to others! I loved him as a team leader too.”

“I miss Sexyama his star power was underrated,” agreed another fan.

Some fans hope Physical 100 will one day bring back the best competitors to compete against each other. “That’d be hype as hell holy sh*t,” said one fan.

Choo was eliminated during The Punishment of Sisyphus challenge during quest five in Season 1. He more than proved to viewers that his age meant nothing as he went up against competitors Ma Sun-ho and Yun Sung-bin. For now, it’s unclear if Choo is willing to return for an all-star season or return as a competitor.

Physical 100 Season 2 airs new episodes every week. If you’re looking for more about the series:

