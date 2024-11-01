Squid Game Season 2 trailer sparks convincing theory about the new games

With less than two months to go, a Squid Game Season 2 trailer has finally dropped… with a major fan theory already answering the biggest changes we’ll see.

When we last saw him at the end of Season 1, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) was making a beeline for the airport after being handed another card by the man who recruited him for the games in the first place.

Next thing we know, he’s back in the thick of it. Netflix‘s new Season 2 trailer shows him – without his red hair this time – back in the dormitory and Red Light, Green Light game space, but there are a few differences.

This time, contestants are asked if they want to split the money they win after a certain game or carry on until the end to compete for the big prize. Sensing this is a set-up, Gi-hun tries to warn them, revealing he had previously competed in the process.

We’re left with a split between new and old, with it heavily implied that things are going to change… and fans think that’s for a reason.

“My prediction is that the games are meant to be the same but Gi-hun spoils them for everyone so they had to change them,” one Redditor posted in response to the trailer.

A second weighed in: “Also to give him a false sense of security. He’s probably gonna tell everyone what the second game is but then finds out it’s something completely different.”

“I have a feeling that the games are supposed to go as planned but then the frontman notices that Gi-Hun starts spoiling and warning the new players of what’s coming,” a third agreed. “Then the frontman decides to switch the games up without Gi-Hun noticing it and it gets a lot of people killed.

“I’m kind of thinking like in the Squid Game reality show where they started only grabbing the muscular guys because they thought it would be tug of war next and then it turned out to be battleships instead.”

During the third game of the reality TV show, it was revealed to be battleships – something not ever seen in the original K-drama.

Fans might also remember this money dilemma was an immediate cause of tension in Squid Game: The Challenge. Votes took place in the main dorm to pit contestants against each other, promising splinter cash prizes if certain tasks could be fulfilled (only in real life, nobody died).

Squid Game Season 2 looks to take a bit of inspiration from the gameshow, but this is Squid Game! Absolutely nothing will be as it appears… and we’ll likely have the wool over our eyes until the last minute.

Squid Game Season 2 hits the streaming service on December 26.

